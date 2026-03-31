5 3D Printed Car Accessories That Are Actually Useful

Buying a 3D printer was one of the best decisions I ever made, especially since I am a huge DIY enthusiast. From organizing your desk clutter to printing useful kitchen gadgets, 3D printing gives you the opportunity to design and create your own objects. You can also save a significant amount of money via 3D printing, especially by printing replacement parts and small accessories instead of buying them. As part of this endeavor, I decided to print a few car accessories that are actually useful. There are many tools and objects that can make your road trips more convenient. Most people buy these accessories, either online or at gas stations, but you can print them at home with ease, which also gives you the option to choose from multiple colors and designs.

For instance, I was looking for a tissue holder for my car, but I could only find black ones online. The issue is that my car's interiors are light gray, so a black holder would have looked out of place. Thankfully, there were a lot of designs online that I could print in just a few minutes, in any color I liked. I had some white PLA lying around, and the finished product looks great when installed in the car.

There are so many accessories you can print for your car, and some of them are truly mind-blowing. Here are the best ones we've tested first-hand, and which we can recommend you print. These are all simple prints that can be done on budget-friendly 3D printers, as well.