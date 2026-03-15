5 Cool 3D Prints That Organize Your Desk Clutter

Having a desk that's overly cluttered can lead to important items getting lost, and it can reduce the space to actually get work done. If you're looking for ways to keep your desk tidier, you have a few options. You could try out a few cheap and simple hacks to keep things neat, from picking up a monitor mount to installing a headset holder, and of course you'll also want to prevent cable chaos by setting up a proper cable management system.

Online retailers also offer a bevy of organizers and management systems that promise to keep things in order, but if you have a 3D printer, another world of alternatives opens up. Many of the most popular 3D printed desk organizers are free to download, and the best ones are a lot cooler than most organizers you'll be able to buy premade. From cityscape organizers to sci-fi-style locking boxes, you shouldn't overlook these five printing projects if you want to keep your desk as tidy as possible.