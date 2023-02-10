The 15 Weirdest TVs Ever Made

These days, with a few exceptions, if you've seen one TV, you've seen them all. The days of showing up to your friend's living room or bedroom and marveling over their impressive TV set are mostly gone, for better or worse. While different manufacturers and even different models may have some unique features, they all tend to look like astonishingly flat rectangular displays, and they all more or less access the same content. Aside from size and picture quality, modern televisions are harder to pick out of a lineup than they once were.

See, there was a time not that long ago when the television went through a wave of experimentation and innovation which led to some truly weird but incredibly cool devices. Your TV wasn't just a window to the world of entertainment, it was a conversation piece and a status symbol. The right TV could be a part of your identity. And just like fashion, the television went through some awkward phases on its way to the sleek and elegant — but utterly devoid of personality — machines we enjoy today.