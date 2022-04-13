The Stunning Amount Of Money Moon Dust From The Apollo 11 Mission Just Sold For

Somebody just spent a lot of money on some space dirt. Bonhams auction house has wrapped up another one of its April 13th, 2022 auctions — this one, in particular, focuses on Space History, full of a lot of historic and space-centric items (hence the name). These include a piece from the Sputnik satellite, a photograph signed by all seven Mercury Seven astronauts, and of course some moon dust that was collected from the lunar surface during NASA's Apollo 11 mission.

According to Bonhams listing, the dust came from the remnants of a "contingency sample" astronaut Niel Armstrong took during the early phases of the historic 1969 mission. The auction wasn't for a bag full of dust, but rather five disks of samples that were taken from what was left on the inside of the original bag used to hold what Armstrong was able to scoop up over 50 years ago — and after NASA had emptied it out.

Despite these samples of lunar material being extremely small in scope, (and really, just the leftovers someone pulled out of an old container with a few pieces of tape), they're still a significant piece of history as well as the only examples of lunar dust that have been verified by NASA and can be sold legally to the public. The lot sold for $504,375, in this case, which includes the 26% buyer's premium Bonhams adds to sales between $25,000 and $1,000,000.