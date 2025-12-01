The World's 5 Heaviest Buildings Ever Moved (And How They Did It)

The construction of a new building is a very complicated process. With permits and other permissions to be secured, specialists in every trade from construction to architects to be consulted, a large range of materials to be sourced and, of course, a considerable financial outlay to consider, it's a huge commitment. Whether it's a small home or a massive shopping center, the hope is typically that it's going to stay in exactly the spot it's being constructed in for the very long term. Sometimes, though, this simply can't be the case. It's impossible to know all potential future variables when the work begins, and whether because of damage, the sale of land, the development of a new road, or a different reason besides, sometimes a building has to be moved.

The thing to bear in mind in such cases is that the less dismantling has to take place in the process, the less reconstruction has to take place at the building's new destination. Many of us are comfortable in the notion that buildings stay right where they are and this isn't necessary, but the fact is, professionals with the right equipment can move all kinds of buildings you'd never expect. Here are some of the largest buildings in the world, the story behind why they had to be moved and, most importantly of all, how the workers in charge actually approached a project of this scale and got those buildings where they ultimately needed to be. They may not top the extraordinary builds of some of the world's biggest freight trains, but they're astonishing feats of construction and even more impressive achievements from the engineers who had to relocate them.