5 Of The Biggest Freight Trains On Earth And What They Haul

Like any form of transport, trains come in a wide variety of shapes and sizes. For public transportation purposes, more riders mean more fares and more income, and so it's a matter of accommodating as many people as possible. If you're a frequent traveler on some of the world's busiest underground systems, such as New York City or London, you'll know just how busy and confining such circumstances can be. Meanwhile, freight trains take a rather different tack. They transport not people but a huge range of different commodities, and are often the safest and most direct route to doing so. They may even have to take some of the longest train lines in the world in the course of their duties.

It may be the case that the more laden a train is, the fewer the trips and the higher profit, but depending on the type of freight being transported, this might not be a concern. A freight train might be all but indistinguishable from a passenger car in terms of size, or it may be much smaller or larger. Some of the planet's biggest freight trains, unsurprisingly, are more specialized models, created for a specific route and purpose. These trains are big enough to make even the formidable Union Pacific Big Boy seem to be quite a sensible, modest size.