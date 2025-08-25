What Is A Road Train & Why Do They Use Them In Australia?

Australian road trains are gigantic trucking rigs consisting of a tractor, often referred to as a prime mover, and up to four standard trailers. These behemoths can measure up to 176 feet long (53.5 meters) and mostly ply their trade in Australia's vast and forbidding Outback. But what is so unique about Australia that makes the road train so essential for the country? Of course, the primary function of any truck — including road trains — is to take cargo from one place to another. However, most countries don't rely solely on trucks for transportation. Air, rail, and sea are all commonly used alongside trucks to keep the wheels of commerce greased and our Amazon parcels delivered.

The story is different in Australia's Outback. The Outback is simply enormous, covering over 2 million square miles. It's a vast and sparsely populated hinterland of mostly desert that accounts for over 80% of Australia's land mass. For comparison, this is nearly four times the size of Alaska, America's largest state. Yet, despite this huge size, the Outback is only home to about 5% of Australia's total population. That's where road trains come in, serving this sparse population and supporting key Outback industries, like mining and sheep farming, in an area that often has poor infrastructure.