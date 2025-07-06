Why Are Some Semi-Trucks Called 'B-Doubles' In Australia?

The reason why some semi-trucks are called 'B-doubles' in Australia can be traced to the country's National Heavy Vehicle Regulator (NHVR) and its classes of heavy vehicles in the Heavy Vehicle National Law (HVNL). The HVNL, in its own words, "...provides for three classes of heavy vehicle as a means of managing access for different types of heavy vehicles." B-doubles fall under Class 2 heavy vehicles in the HVNL.

According to these Australian regulations, "B-double means a combination consisting of a prime mover towing 2 semitrailers, with the first semitrailer being attached directly to the prime mover by a fifth wheel coupling and the second semitrailer being mounted on the rear of the first semitrailer by a fifth wheel coupling on the first semitrailer." In other words, a B-double is a semi-truck with two trailers, both of which are connected to it using fifth-wheel couplings.

The origin of the B-double truck goes back to Bob Pearson, who has been called the 'father of the B-double.' Pearson worked for the Country Roads Board back in 1979. That was when Pearson received a request to allow the Canadian version of B-doubles — called B-trains — on Australia's roads. Pearson visited Canada in 1981, saw the trucks, and returned to Australia with a recommendation that they be allowed. The first state to allow B-doubles was Western Australia, followed by successful trials in the rest of the country, with Tasmania being the final state to approve them. Now they roam all over the country, joined by some of the coolest Australian muscle cars ever built.