Cummins Is Experimenting With A Hydrogen Engine And It's Powering This Popular Semi-Truck

Cummins is experimenting with a hydrogen powertrain that provides power for a popular semi-truck. The powertrain in question actually uses a hydrogen fuel cell, which generates electricity that can then power an electric motor to propel the semi-truck down the road, similar to the setup that current hydrogen-powered passenger vehicles use.

This makes a hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicle somewhat similar to a battery electric vehicle, with an electric motor providing the motive power for both. The major differencefor large heavy-duty over-the-road trucks is that the FCEV does not require a huge battery to power its motor.

Unfortunately, such a large battery would reduce the truck's normal payload and capacity, while the need to charge many times on a long road trip would add significantly to a heavy-duty BEV truck's travel time, assuming there's an adequate charging infrastructure. This continues to be the biggest challenge for EVs.

The FCEV simply replaces the diesel engine with a fuel cell, and then adds an electric motor. This gives the heavy-duty FCEV truck a longer range than a BEV, with fewer, quicker stops and greater cargo capacity. BEV powertrains tend to work just fine for local or regional delivery, garbage, and recycling trucks that operate out of a central facility and can charge at the end of a shift.

Long-distance hauling of heavy loads is more suited to hydrogen power, once a suitable refueling infrastructure exists — we are waiting on that as well. The popular Class 8 semi-truck that uses the Cummins hydrogen powertrain is the Freightliner Cascadia.