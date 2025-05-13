Who Owns Freightliner Trucks And Where Are They Made?

If there's one semi-truck brand you'll likely see on the road, it's Freightliner. According to Statista, it's the most common Class 8 truck in the United States in 2024, with roughly 36% of the total market share. This extensive presence no longer comes as a surprise considering that Freightliner trucks are fuel efficient, cheap to maintain, and hold up pretty well even after racking up thousands of miles.

But even if you don't notice how common Freightliners are on the road, chances are you're still familiar with the brand. It is, after all, widely associated with the popular Transformers franchise. The semi-truck that inspired the original Optimus Prime is possibly a Freightliner, particularly the 1980 FL86 model. While this isn't a confirmed fact, it's generally accepted among fans.

With such popularity and cultural footprint, it's only natural to wonder about the company behind it. Who owns Freightliner, and where are the trucks manufactured?