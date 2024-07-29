The Union Pacific Big Boy: Still The World's Most Powerful Steam Engine

When it comes to the most powerful engines in modern-day, you wouldn't be alone if your mind immediately went to the highly advanced rocket engines powering spaceflight. What might be more surprising, however, is that the most powerful steam engine in the world is also one of the oldest locomotives in service and was constructed all the way back in the early 1940s. For train aficionados, this might not be the biggest surprise. After all, most of the United States replaced steam-powered locomotives in the late 1950s and early 1960s with their diesel counterparts (which are actually electrically driven).

That said, it's still impressive that the Big Boy 4014, a locomotive delivered by Union Pacific Railroad in December of 1941, still holds distinction in the Guinness Book of World Records for the most powerful steam engine in operation today with an impressive 135,375 pound-force pushing the hulking beast along its tracks. What may be even more intriguing, however, is the history behind the iconic locomotive and the story of how it's still in service to this day.