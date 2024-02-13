Here's How The World's First Steam Engines Worked

Technology tends to have a way of becoming smaller as it evolves. The ever-convenient microchip and lithium-ion battery serve in tandem as the brains of so many devices today, and their sleek and lightweight nature is often reflected in the overall package. By contrast, the steam engines that preceded the internal combustion engines and electric trains of today were anything but small and subtle.

The Electronic Numerical Integrator and Computer, known to its friends as ENIAC, was the very first computer (as we kind of know them today). It was a behemoth of a machine, housed in an area of 1,800 square feet and weighing a ludicrous 30 tons. One of the first steam engines — dubbed the Newcomen engine after its creator Thomas Newcomen — was also formidable at 9.5 meters long and tall.

This majestic machine was developed for the relatively simple purpose of pumping water, but in a time before electricity, such machines had to utilize rather complex principles and components to function. This is an introduction to the first steam engines and the inspired designs and concepts that allowed them to work. Some of the most sophisticated engines today owe a debt of gratitude to them.