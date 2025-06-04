Do Ships Still Use Lighthouses Today?

Back in the day, ships had to navigate using all manner of methods before GPS was invented. Now, it tends to be far easier for them to keep on course and to avoid potential hazards. Many may think that this means lighthouses are out of a job, but this isn't the case. These lonely sentinels of the shore may not be as critical as they used to be, nor perhaps as numerous, but they continue to serve the role that they've served for centuries.

When our power goes out, we often find ourselves reverting to the likes of candles, which once was our primary source of illumination at night. In just the same way, for all our advanced technology today, we still have lighthouses to fall back on when necessary. After all, the thing about such technology is that not all ships are equipped with it — and those that aren't, or are suffering from technical issues, can find themselves more reliant on lighthouses, as seafarers have historically been.

The Herald notes that James Addison, of Scotland's Northern Lighthouse Board, is frequently asked whether GPS tech has made lighthouses obsolete. "The answer he gives," per the newspaper, "is always the same: would you drive around at night with no lights on your car just because you've got satnav?"

It's a simple, yet convincing argument. After all, both lighthouses and GPS navigation exist to protect maritime travelers from something catastrophic, and if you have access to both, it only makes sense to continue to make use of both as appropriate. A sizable network of lighthouses around the world still helps to keep mariners safe, and some of them have been doing so for a very long time.