$20K And A 3D Printer Is All You Need To Build Your Own Lamborghini

Lots of people are still divided on the utility of 3D printers. Sophisticated models can be particularly costly, up to around $500,000 or even more depending on the model, according to FormLabs, while a more basic one might set you back $200 or so. As with any other purchase we make, it mostly comes down to budget and exactly what we expect to get out of the device. As Wonder World reports, though, physicist Sterling Backus had a lofty goal in mind for his 3D printer: to develop the world's only 3D-printed Lamborghini, with a total budget of $20,000.

Considering the kinds of prices that the most expensive Lamborghini models of all time have sold for, that would be quite the bargain Lambo. Or an absurdly expensive full-sized model, depending on how you choose to look at the whole situation. Still, Wonder World goes on; Backus's goal was to create "a full-scale Lamborghini Aventador-inspired supercar in his own backyard, using a simple 3D printer he bought off Amazon." The endeavor took not only a cool $20,000 but also a grand total of four years. The end result was certainly stunning, though, and by the look of it, one of the coolest possible uses of all that free time. Not to mention a beautiful tribute to one of Lamborghini's most formidable and beautiful vehicles. Here's the inspiring story of a man, a CR-10S putting in , and some Lamborghini spare parts generously donated by the raging bull themselves. And also, crucially, the reason why Lambo lawyers aren't circling as eagerly as sharks around the proud Backus and his magnificent creation.