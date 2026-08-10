5 Four-Door Family Vehicles Quicker Than A C8 Corvette

It's been well over five years since the first C8 Chevrolet Corvettes hit the streets, and the Corvette lineup has expanded significantly since then. Beyond the base Stingray model, the C8 family has grown to include speciality models like the exotic, naturally aspirated Corvette Z06, the electrified Corvette E-Ray, and the insane, 1,250-hp Corvette ZR1X. Because GM has continually made the Corvette faster and more powerful, the capabilities of the original C8 Corvette Stingray almost tend to get overshadowed.

Yes, its numbers are modest compared to the newer, more expensive variants, but even the oldest, slowest, and least expensive C8 is still a very fast car. In Car and Driver's hands, the standard C8 managed 0-60 mph in 2.8 seconds and a quarter-mile ET of 11.2 seconds at 122 mph. For the money, that performance is hard to beat. But what if you have passengers and cargo to bring and need something more practical than a two-seat, mid-engined American supercar?

While it's not an easy feat, there are several four-door, more family-friendly vehicles out there that can out-accelerate the original C8 Stingray, and we've rounded up five of them below. As you might expect given their infamously quick acceleration, there are several high-performance electric vehicles on the list — but there's an internal combustion option that makes the cut as well.