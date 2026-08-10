5 Four-Door Family Vehicles Quicker Than A C8 Corvette
It's been well over five years since the first C8 Chevrolet Corvettes hit the streets, and the Corvette lineup has expanded significantly since then. Beyond the base Stingray model, the C8 family has grown to include speciality models like the exotic, naturally aspirated Corvette Z06, the electrified Corvette E-Ray, and the insane, 1,250-hp Corvette ZR1X. Because GM has continually made the Corvette faster and more powerful, the capabilities of the original C8 Corvette Stingray almost tend to get overshadowed.
Yes, its numbers are modest compared to the newer, more expensive variants, but even the oldest, slowest, and least expensive C8 is still a very fast car. In Car and Driver's hands, the standard C8 managed 0-60 mph in 2.8 seconds and a quarter-mile ET of 11.2 seconds at 122 mph. For the money, that performance is hard to beat. But what if you have passengers and cargo to bring and need something more practical than a two-seat, mid-engined American supercar?
While it's not an easy feat, there are several four-door, more family-friendly vehicles out there that can out-accelerate the original C8 Stingray, and we've rounded up five of them below. As you might expect given their infamously quick acceleration, there are several high-performance electric vehicles on the list — but there's an internal combustion option that makes the cut as well.
Hyundai Ioniq5 N
There are lots of things to like about the Hyundai Ioniq 5 N, as we found out in our review of a 2025 model. Chief among them is the fact that Hyundai N engineers went the extra mile to ensure this oversized hot hatchback was more than just another fast electric vehicle. That work paid off, because the Ioniq N manages to deliver an edgier, much more exciting driving experience than you find in your typical electric performance car.
The Ioniq 5 N is at its most enjoyable being thrown around a twisty racetrack, but the car is no slouch at the drag strip either. Motor Trend managed a 0-60 mph time of 2.8 seconds, while Car and Driver's time was fractionally slower at 3.0 seconds. That means it's essentially just about as fast as C8 Stingray. However, by the end of the quarter-mile, the Hyundai has an advantage over the Corvette, with Motor Trend achieving an ET of 11 seconds flat at 124.9 miles per hour.
Interestingly, despite being a completely different type of performance car than a Corvette, the 2025 Ioniq 5 N's high-$60,000 MSRP is actually very close to the Stingray's low-$70,000 base price. Better yet, the Ioniq 5 N got a fairly substantial price drop for 2026, which makes the car that much more tantalizing for an enthusiast looking for a fast and practical daily driver.
Rivian R1T
There was a time when pickup trucks weren't really considered family vehicles, and there was also a time when silent, zero-emissions pickups couldn't take down Corvettes at the drag strip. That's exactly what makes the Rivian R1T so interesting. No, being a drag-strip champion isn't this electric pickup's primary purpose, but the R1T is a very fast truck all the same.
In its triple-motor trim, the Rivian R1T slightly edges out the C8 Stingray in both 0-60 and quarter-mile times, coming in at 2.7 seconds and 11.0 seconds, respectively, based on Car and Driver testing. The quad-motor version of the truck is even quicker, with the same outlet managing a 2.6-second 0-60 time and a 10.6-second quarter-mile ET at a blazing 128 miles per hour. And that's for a truck with space for your family — and which you can take off-road.
Don't want an open-bed pickup truck as your family hauler? You also can go with the Rivian R1S, which is basically the same vehicle in an SUV body style. As we found out during our time behind the wheel of Rivian's second-gen quad-motor EVs, both are seriously capable vehicles that feel like they're bending the laws of physics.
BMW M3 Competition xDrive
There are a few four-door battery-electric vehicles that will outrun a C8 Corvette at the drag strip. However, if you're looking for a pure internal combustion four-door that will beat a modern Corvette, the choices are much more limited. One of the few cars that can do it out of the box is the BMW M3 Competition xDrive.
Though BMW conservatively claims that this twin-turbocharged, all-wheel-drive super sedan will do 0-60 in 3.4 seconds, real-world testing has shown the M3 xDrive to be much quicker. Car and Driver managed a 2.8-second 0-60 run, tying the C8 Stingray. By the end of the quarter-mile, though, the BMW pulls away from the Corvette with an ET of 11 seconds flat at 124 mph.
Sure, an M3 might not be quite as practical as your typical family SUV, but the M3 Competition xDrive is a bonafide supercar killer that still has four doors — and an internal combustion engine. With a starting price just under $90,000, the M3 is more expensive than a base Corvette Stingray, but you can option the latter to cost just about as much as the BMW, so there is some overlap between the two. That said, the BMW's added practicality is something the 'Vette can never match.
Porsche Cayenne Turbo Electric
Given Porsche's long history of building fire-breathing race machines, it might seem strange that the brand's most powerful production vehicle ever is an all-electric SUV. All versions of the new electric Porsche Cayenne deliver impressive performance, but the top-end Cayenne Turbo Electric takes things to an entirely different level. Confusing name aside, the numbers on this electric SUV are mind-blowing, with 1,139 hp and 1,106 lb-ft of torque on tap.
Sure, it weighs nearly 6,000 pounds, but that mass doesn't slow the Porsche down at the drag strip at all. It's the quickest SUV Car and Driver has ever tested as of mid-2026, capable of hitting 60 mph in 2.1 seconds and running the quarter-mile in 9.5 seconds. This is enough not just to beat a C8 Corvette Stingray, but to leave it in the dust. In fact, the Cayenne Turbo's numbers are actually in the neighborhood of the high-end, 1,064-hp Corvette ZR1.
Now, would there be many buyers directly cross-shopping any variant of the C8 Corvette against a $165,000 Cayenne EV? Probably not. Each car is made to do different things and delivers a completely different driving experience. Still, the Porsche shows just how much the face of the modern performance vehicle has changed.
Tesla Model 3 Performance
If you're looking for the least expensive four-door that can outrun a C8 Corvette at the drag strip, look no further than the ultra-quick Tesla Model 3 Performance. With a starting price tag of around $55,000, the Model 3 Performance isn't substantially cheaper than a C8 Stingray and offers an acceleration-per-dollar ratio unmatched by anything else on the market.
Now, the Model 3 Performance won't blow away a C8 Corvette Stingray in a drag race, but it is quicker than the Chevy all the same. Car and Driver managed a 0-60 time of 2.8 seconds for the Model 3 Performance, tying the Corvette, but the Tesla starts to pull away at higher speeds, running the quarter mile in 11 seconds flat at 125 mph.
Sure, the silent Tesla isn't going to deliver the same visceral driving experience and soundtrack you get from a V8 Corvette, but what the Model 3 Performance does for the money is impressive by any standard. Given how many Model 3s are on the road, you'll also be able to blend into traffic pretty easily with this car, which could be a good or bad thing depending on what you're looking for in your daily driver.
Methodology
The cars on the list were chosen based on instrumented testing versus Car & Driver's numbers for the 2020 Corvette Stingray with the 6.2-liter V8. Cars were deemed quicker based on both tested 0-60 times and on quarter-mile performance. It's worth noting that Chevrolet has given the 2027 Corvette Stingray a larger, more powerful 6.7-liter V8 engine, which is likely to improve the new car's 0-60 and quarter-mile times. These comparisons, however, were based on the older C8 Stingray's numbers.