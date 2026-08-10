15 Mini Gadgets That Can Easily Fit Into Your Pocket Or Backpack
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Mini gadgets are everywhere these days. Online stores have pages of them, and bricks-and-mortar stores stock just as many. The quality obviously varies. Some are little more than aesthetic gadgets that look clever but solve problems nobody's ever had. Others are genuinely useful tools. But the difference isn't always obvious just by looking at them.
We've consulted sources across professional publications and niche markets and prioritized mini gadgets that have received strong, consistent praise. We looked for variety, too, and ended up with a bunch of gadgets that serve practical purposes across categories like health, safety, and comfort.
They all easily fit on a backpack and will comfortably slip into a pocket, whether that's a tight-fitting jeans pocket or a loose jacket one. Many will even clip onto a keychain in a pocket or a carabiner in a backpack. Here are 15 mini gadgets that are not just small but also useful in meaningful ways.
Blukar Rechargeable Flashlight
Just about everyone carries a flashlight in their pocket nowadays. It's on your phone if you didn't know, and it's very useful. However, no one has a flashlight on their phone that can throw 2,000 lumens for 590 feet. The Blukar Rechargeable Flashlight also features a zoomable beam, giving it a surprisingly wide operating range. It can shift from a tight spotlight for picking out distant objects to a wide floodlight for close-range scanning. So, if you need something pocket-friendly to navigate a trail after dark, scan a campsite, or check what's moving at the edge of your property, it's an excellent option.
It's just 4.4 inches long and weighs under 3.4 oz. This size means it can fit in a pocket or a backpack, and it'll sit nicely in a glove box, or you might even want it for your keychain. For its size, it's incredibly bright and has four modes: high, low, strobe, and SOS. It's also pretty durable, with the aluminum body able to handle general wear and drops and carrying an IPX6 water-resistance rating. You'll get up to 16 hours of normal use from the battery, and a USB-C charging cable is included, which is a nice bonus considering the flashlight costs less than $10.
iLevar Dual Arc Lighter
The iLevar Dual Arc Lighter might look like a classic flip-top butane lighter, but it uses no gas and has no flame. It's a plasma lighter. This tech drives electricity between two points until the gap becomes so hot that it ignites whatever you're trying to light. It also allows you to light things like campfires much more easily because the plasma arc is less affected by wind than a butane lighter.
It's safer, too. For example, the lid clears out of the way completely when you're lighting, so if you're trying to put a flame on a sunken candle wick, you won't burn your fingers. Over-curious kids won't burn their fingers, either, as a timeout function cuts the arc if you accidentally leave it open. You'll get about 200-300 ignitions per charge, and down the side, you'll see four blue LEDs showing how much battery remains. However, note that this lighter isn't safe to use on gas stoves or propane burners.
She's Birdie 3.0 Personal Safety Alarm
The She's Birdie 3.0 is a small personal safety alarm you can clip onto a keychain or bag. In fact, at 3.7 inches, it's small enough to forget you even have it wherever you keep it. Don't judge it by its size, though; it's loud enough that anyone nearby will definitely hear it if you need to use it. It hits 130dB — comparable to standing near a jet engine — and is powerful enough to attract attention and potentially startle or deter an attacker.
The moment you pull out the ring on top of the device, the alarm sounds alongside a high-intensity strobe. In the event of a false alarm or help arriving, you simply press it back in to shut off the noise. It's simple to use, and it's one of those affordable travel gadgets on Amazon that's ideal for solo travelers.
It's also ideal for night runners, dog walkers, or, as ZDNET puts it, "anyone of any age." You may even end up carrying it with you for years — hopefully without ever needing to use it. But the peace of mind it provides makes it a very worthy purchase. It costs around $30, but safety is one of those things you simply can't put a price on.
Insta360 Go 3S
When SlashGear reviewed the Insta360 Go 3 back in 2023, one of the cons our reviewer noted was the lack of 4K video. This is resolved on the newer version, the Insta360 Go 3S. The camera now shoots sharp 4K video, while photo quality is also excellent. The colors land well, and auto exposure handles most situations without manual adjustments.
The Go 3S is one of the smallest action cameras on the market right now. It weighs just under 1.4 oz, is roughly the size of a thumb, and snaps onto clothing, animal collars, or helmets. This means you can get shots a phone or standard camera simply can't. It's also waterproof to 33 feet, so you can even take it snorkeling and make full use of its vibrant color capture.
The standard bundle holds 64 GB of photos and video for around $350, but you can upgrade to 128 GB or choose from different bundles for your specific needs.
Philips Norelco OneBlade 360
The OneBlade has been a fixture in beard trimming since 2016. However, it's the Philips Norelco OneBlade 360 that finally gets things right with a head that flexes in every direction instead of fighting the contours of your face. Unlike a fixed blade that you would need to constantly reposition, the 360 stays in contact with your face and body's natural curves and gets the job done in fewer passes. It also has a dual-sided blade, which means you can approach the trim from any direction and go back over it with the flick of a wrist.
The blade doesn't drag or irritate the way traditional razors do, so it's gentle enough for those with sensitive skin. What's more, it's waterproof and safe to use in the bathroom, despite the battery, which charges via USB and gives you about 45 minutes from a full top-up. When you're done, its traditional-razor form means it easily slips into a wash bag. And, if you're on the go, it's unnoticeable in a backpack. You can buy the OneBlade 360 for less than $40, which prompted TechRadar to describe it as "an extremely competitive choice if you're on a budget."
Heat It Insect Bite Healer
Mosquitoes, horseflies, wasps, whatever — they are a nuisance. Most people reach for the ointment immediately after a bite or sting. But what if you knew there was no need for any ointment, or indeed, any chemicals at all? The Heat It Insect Bite Healer takes a completely different approach to itch and sting relief than creams or sprays, and it's all backed by clinical research.
This tiny dongle-like device weighs just 0.1 oz and clips onto a keychain so you can easily carry it around in your pocket. To use it, just plug it into your smartphone. It draws power and converts it to heat at a temperature of 124°F. You can also set it to Children's Mode to reduce the temperature if it's a little one that has been affected. You then simply apply the device to the bite.
The Heat It reduces itching and pain by temporarily altering how the nerves in the area transmit signals. It might be a weird gadget, but it serves a very practical purpose. Treatment takes just a few seconds, and the relief lasts for hours, with outdoor specialists at GearJunkie reporting, "It delivers on the promise to treat insect bites and offers near-instant relief in most cases."
Unihand Rechargeable Hand Warmers
Whether you're hiking at altitude, hitting the slopes, or just waiting on a bus in the dead of winter, cold hands can be an issue. Gloves just don't get your mitts to the toasty levels the Unihand Rechargeable Hand Warmers do. They're basically a pair of palm-sized, pocket-friendly heaters that you can click together and use as a double-sided hot potato or split apart so each hand gets in on the warmth.
There are three heat settings, from a gentle 95°F to 130°F for when the serious cold snap arrives. This setting does affect how long the battery lasts, but you can get anywhere from 8.5 to 20 hours on a single charge. They're available for under $20 for a simple black design — but they're also available in a range of eye-catching colors if you want to match them with your ski apparel. These colored models, which include champagne, sky blue, and pink, are a little more expensive, but, as Condé Nast Traveler puts it, "If aesthetics matter as much as heat, these are the pair to pack."
Twelve South AirFly Pro 2
Imagine you had just spent a fortune on wireless headphones in preparation for a long flight. Now imagine how disappointed you would have felt when you sat down and realized the in-flight entertainment system didn't support Bluetooth. Nice, you got to use the airline-issued wired headphones... again. This is a familiar flying problem solved by the AirFly Pro 2. It plugs into any 3.5mm headphone jack and will send clear, wireless audio to your wonderful new ANC cans.
In fact, you can connect two pairs of wireless headphones simultaneously, and the battery lasts up to 25 hours, making it an essential gadget for long-haul flights. It even works in reverse by pulling audio from your phone or tablet and sending it to any AUX input like an older car stereo or a TV. However, you might think $59.99 is a tad expensive for something so small. But wise words from the tech experts at CNET might make you reconsider. They say, "If you fly even occasionally, it's definitely worth having in your carry-on."
KardiaMobile Card Personal EKG Monitor
Atrial fibrillation can come without warning. With the KardiaMobile Card, anyone can record a medical-grade ECG anytime, anywhere. On top of atrial fibrillation, it also detects bradycardia, tachycardia, and normal sinus rhythm. However, it's not compatible with pacemakers or ICDs. But it is FDA-cleared, and a peer-reviewed clinical study found that its readings closely match those of a full clinical ECG.
It's about the same size and thickness as a credit card, weighs just under 3 oz, and easily slides into a wallet. To use it, simply place your thumbs on the electrodes at either side of the card, and the companion app will record a single-lead ECG in about half a minute. It works using Bluetooth, and every recording can be exported and shared with your healthcare provider.
You'll get about 2,000 recordings out of the battery before it runs out. But once it does, you'll need to replace the card. It's usually available for around $110, and while you shouldn't put a price on health, you can often find the KardiaMobile Card at a discount price.
Cycplus AS2 Pro Mini Electric Bike Pump
The Cycplus AS2 Pro contradicts the notion that the bicycle pump hasn't changed much since its invention. It's a faster battery-powered alternative that fits in a jersey pocket and doesn't have the limitations of a one-shot CO2 inflator.
One cycling expert at road.cc said it's "the best electric mini pump I've tried so far in terms of ease of use and performance." You simply set your target pressure, attach the pump, and let it do its thing automatically. It shuts off when the pressure you set is reached, while an LED display shows real-time pressure and remaining battery.
The pump fits into a backpack or sits neatly in a handlebar bag and weighs just 4.2 oz. It charges fully in 30 minutes, but relying on battery for such an important piece of equipment means you should ensure it has a full charge before any remote ride, or maybe still bring a hand pump.
HOTO Pocket-Size Laser Measuring Tool
If you've ever found yourself in a store staring at a sofa or a fridge and had absolutely no idea whether it would fit into your space, you might benefit from the HOTO Pocket-Size Laser Measuring Tool. It's a laser measure that clips to your keychain and will give you all the answers you need in well under half a second. It can measure distances up to 98 feet within 1/16 of an inch, so it also suits anyone from decorators and DIYers to homeowners and real estate agents. In fact, anyone who needs to measure accurate distances quickly and without stretching out tape will benefit from it.
It pairs with its companion app to save every measurement you make, while you can also sketch floor plans and drop dimensions directly onto a photo. So, scribbled notes and trying to remember numbers while walking to the other side of the room are a thing of the past. It's about the size of a credit card and sits comfortably in a shirt pocket, and a single charge gives you around 1,000 measurements.
Yubico YubiKey 5C NFC
The YubiKey 5C NFC is a physical security key for protecting your online accounts. It's a small device that you can attach to a keychain, and it can replace SMS and authenticator app codes on supported services that can be stolen or intercepted. This is because the YubiKey cannot be phished like those verification methods. Manufacturer Yubico puts it simply: just as a house key secures your home and everything in it, the YubiKey secures your accounts and everything in them.
The YubiKey 5C NFC security key has USB-C and wireless in one — once you enter your password on the site, simply plug or tap, and you're in. There's no code to type, no app to open, and no text to wait on. Even if someone does get a hold of your password, they still can't get in without the physical key. Major sites like Google, Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, and Meta all support security keys. Some banking apps like Wise also support the key, though most traditional brick-and-mortar banks have yet to catch up.
Glocusent Clip-On Book Light
A clip-on book light is ideal for anyone who likes to read in bed or anyone on a long drive at night in a passenger seat. The Glocusent Clip-On Book Light is especially compact for travel, at 4 inches long and weighing just 1.4 oz. It attaches to a book cover, and all you need to do after that is position the head to the optimum angle, and it lights up the pages for you to read comfortably.
Wirecutter named it the best all-around reading light, and their reviewer said, "It provides a great alternative to reaching for my phone in the wee hours when I'm struggling to sleep." It boasts three light temperatures and five brightness levels for precise control. And, depending on your settings, the battery can last anywhere between 10 and 80 hours. Additionally, it's priced at under $15, making it another affordable travel gadget for your collection.
Nomad ChargeKey V2
The problem with carrying a USB-C cable everywhere is that you probably never actually carry it anywhere. It's long and tangly and is a nuisance in any purse or backpack. The Nomad ChargeKey V2 is a short USB-C-to-USB-C cable with a housing and a loop you can use to attach the cable to your keychain and slip into a pocket. It'll also attach to any loop in a laptop bag or backpack, and it prompted a ZDNET reviewer to say it was "something I wish I had years ago."
The two USB-C tips connect magnetically when not in use, keeping your keychain tidy. It's durable, too, as the housing is made from electroplated zinc, and the cable itself is braided nylon so it can be twisted in any direction. There's no meaningful weight or bulk, and it will charge your devices at up to 240W and move files at up to 10Gbps, which ZDNET tested at 40 seconds for 150 images and 5.5 minutes for a 10 GB folder.
Rocketbook Mini Reusable Smart Notepad
If you like the feel of writing notes by hand but want the convenience of digital storage, the Rocketbook Mini is a compact, reusable smart notebook that fits your needs. It measures 3.5 x 5.5 inches, so it slips easily into a backpack or a jacket pocket, and features 48 pages. It's made from a synthetic material that provides a paper-like writing experience, with notes you can save digitally.
It's compatible with Pilot FriXion pens, and you simply write, save your note, and then wipe it clean with the included microfiber cloth. You get handy QR codes so you can easily scan your notes and send them to cloud services like Google Drive and Dropbox.
It's well suited for travel, scribbling down ideas, making plans, or just creating the day's to-do list. It comes with a waterproof cover and spiral binding, while the reusable pages are a sustainable alternative to traditional notebooks.
Methodology
We specifically looked for gadgets with solid professional reviews, at least in their niche markets. The ones that made our list also have high Amazon user ratings of 4.0 or higher. Most of them not only comfortably beat that score but are often complemented by happy customers numbering in the thousands, too. We tried to make the list as varied as possible with gadgets for different needs and different people, while budget was also a consideration; the items on this list range in cost from under $10 up to several hundred dollars.