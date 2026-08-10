15 Mini Gadgets That Can Easily Fit Into Your Pocket Or Backpack

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Mini gadgets are everywhere these days. Online stores have pages of them, and bricks-and-mortar stores stock just as many. The quality obviously varies. Some are little more than aesthetic gadgets that look clever but solve problems nobody's ever had. Others are genuinely useful tools. But the difference isn't always obvious just by looking at them.

We've consulted sources across professional publications and niche markets and prioritized mini gadgets that have received strong, consistent praise. We looked for variety, too, and ended up with a bunch of gadgets that serve practical purposes across categories like health, safety, and comfort.

They all easily fit on a backpack and will comfortably slip into a pocket, whether that's a tight-fitting jeans pocket or a loose jacket one. Many will even clip onto a keychain in a pocket or a carabiner in a backpack. Here are 15 mini gadgets that are not just small but also useful in meaningful ways.