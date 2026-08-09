The 12 Most Expensive Cars In The Fast & Furious Franchise

In 2001, an action film centered around street racing caught the world's attention, and the Fast & Furious franchise was born. The success of the first movie only got things going — in the years since, there have been 11 feature films, shorts, a TV series, countless video games, and much more. In "The Fast and the Furious," most of the vehicles were souped-up versions of commercial cars most people could afford, but that quickly changed.

The budgets of each film continued to grow as the action ramped up, and what started as a street-racing film franchise ballooned into a spy thriller action series. Perhaps predictably, the films gradually highlighted more and more cars that most people not only couldn't afford, but the general public had never even heard about — they were that exclusive and expensive.

However, this shift only made the Fast & Furious franchise more alluring, as each new movie showcased more impressive models than the last. Looking back, it's easy to see a ramping up of quality, but don't be fooled — many of the cars presented in the movies are replicas, kits, or re-creations. Regardless, the real-world vehicles they represent are all but unattainable, and beginning with the cheapest, these are the most expensive cars in the Fast & Furious franchise.