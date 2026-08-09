The 12 Most Expensive Cars In The Fast & Furious Franchise
In 2001, an action film centered around street racing caught the world's attention, and the Fast & Furious franchise was born. The success of the first movie only got things going — in the years since, there have been 11 feature films, shorts, a TV series, countless video games, and much more. In "The Fast and the Furious," most of the vehicles were souped-up versions of commercial cars most people could afford, but that quickly changed.
The budgets of each film continued to grow as the action ramped up, and what started as a street-racing film franchise ballooned into a spy thriller action series. Perhaps predictably, the films gradually highlighted more and more cars that most people not only couldn't afford, but the general public had never even heard about — they were that exclusive and expensive.
However, this shift only made the Fast & Furious franchise more alluring, as each new movie showcased more impressive models than the last. Looking back, it's easy to see a ramping up of quality, but don't be fooled — many of the cars presented in the movies are replicas, kits, or re-creations. Regardless, the real-world vehicles they represent are all but unattainable, and beginning with the cheapest, these are the most expensive cars in the Fast & Furious franchise.
1994 Toyota Supra MK IV — The Fast and the Furious
In "The Fast and the Furious," Brian's (Paul Walker) Mitsubishi Eclipse is trashed, so he gets a replacement, which, at first, doesn't look all that great. It's a 1994 Toyota Supra MK IV, but its condition is little more than a rusted-out pile of junk. After dropping tens of thousands into it, Dom (Vin Diesel) and his team bring it back to life, creating an iconic car that has no trouble schooling a Ferrari in a street race.
Brian drives the car at several key points in the film, including at the end when he and Dom engage in a drag race against a speeding train they barely dodge. The reason Brian's Supra is so impressive has to do with all of the enhancements and upgrades Dom put into it, and after wrecking his own 1970 Dodge Charger R/T, Brian hands him the keys.
The car used in the film cost only $24,000, so the '94 car wasn't a high-price item when the movie was shot. Hagerty lists its average price in good condition at $57,300, so there's definitely a market for the now decades-old Toyota. That said, the actual "Hero" car Walker drove in the movie sold for a whopping $550,000 in 2021, which certainly skews the price for the world's remaining '94 Toyota Supra MK IVs.
2017 McLaren 720S — Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw
Looking at the franchise's first spin-off film, "Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw," the production used several expensive cars throughout the shoot. The one that breaks the bank for the average viewer is the 2017 McLaren 720S, which has long been supercar royalty. The car belongs to Shaw (Jason Statham) in the film, and he's seen driving it to a London nightclub on a mission to gather some intel.
Shaw later drives the car on several occasions before abandoning it due to tire damage resulting from a chase. It's seen one more time on the silver screen in "Fast X," where it's parked in Shaw's safehouse amongst some of his pricier automobiles. Now, as you likely guessed, a McLaren 720S isn't an inexpensive car, and they tend to run pretty high, whether sold new or used.
When the car debuted, it had a sticker price of around $280,875, which isn't too far off what you'd expect to pay these days for the same year. The average cost of a 2017 McLaren 720S is $262,000, but condition being everything, you might find some slightly cheaper or much more expensive. It's unclear what happened to the movie-used car, but odds are that if it sold at auction, its cost would be high, as every franchise car sold to private collectors has carried a hefty price tag.
2000 Nissan Skyline GT-R — Multiple Movies
One of the franchise's most-used and recognizable cars is the Nissan Skyline GT-R driven by Brian in multiple movies. The car appeared in six films, though each one featured a different year, ranging from the 1995 model in "The Fast and the Furious" to the 2000 in "Fast & Furious." Needless to say, Nissan scored some hefty screen time with this one.
Typically, a Nissan Skyline GT-R isn't going to break the bank for most car collectors. Depending on the year, they can average around $100,000 or so. Some sales records reach more than thrice that amount, but they're few and far between. The 2000 model typically goes for around $127,000, but like the 1994 Toyota Supra MK IV, the value skewed a bit upwards.
What makes the 2000 Nissan Skyline GT-R appear as an expensive car despite not costing too much when compared to others is the disposition of a hero car driven by Walker. The 2000 Nissan Skyline R34 GT-R driven in "Fast & Furious" sold at auction in 2023 for $1.357 million. The sale marked the highest amount ever paid for a Nissan Skyline, which is a record that's unlikely to be beaten given the car's typical cost and the unique nature of the auctioned automobile.
1969 Chevrolet Yenko Camaro — 2 Fast 2 Furious
In "2 Fast 2 Furious," Korpi (John Cenatiempo) drives a 1969 Chevrolet Yenko Camaro that's seen several times throughout the film. While it starts out as Korpi's ride, Brian (Paul Walker) wins it from him and later uses it to try and save Monica (Eva Mendes). He does this by driving the Yenko off a pier and crashing it atop a boat, which causes an amount damage that'd be difficult for any Camaro fan to see.
While the car doesn't appear again in any of the films, it does make a surprising cameo in the "Fast & Furious: Crossroads" video game. In it, Vienna (Sonequa Martin-Green) explains that she dug it out of a lake in Miami, so its life didn't end when Brian crashed it into a boat after all. Like many of the cars depicted in "2 Fast 2 Furious," the Yenko was a replica, as it would have been costly to destroy a real one for the movie's production.That car was donated to Walker's charity ROWW, which donates supplies and expertise to post-disaster areas.
The median price for a 1969 Chevrolet Yenko Camaro that isn't a replica like the one in the movie costs around $300,000 in good condition. The original prototype of the car sold at auction in January 2026 for $1.815 million, which set a record for the most valuable Camaro ever sold. Of course, that's more of a unique car than a typical model.
2011 Lexus LFA — Fast Five
While driving impressive cars is at the core of the Fast & Furious franchise's image, not every expensive vehicle gets a lot of screen time. The 2011 Lexus LFA featured in "Fast Five" is evidence of that, as it's only seen briefly at the end of the film. Han (Sung Kang) and Gisele (Gal Gadot) are seen driving along a highway towards Berlin, Germany, in the car, and that's the one and only time it appears.
The Lexus LFA is an incredible supercar that represents the height of luxury, while packing an amazing amount of power under the hood. Lexus doesn't skimp when it comes to design, and that's clear in the average cost of a 2011 Lexus LFA in good condition. You can expect to add one to your collection for the tidy sum of $875,000. One of the reasons that these cars retain their value is their limited production run.
Lexus only made 500 LFAs between 2010 and 2012, so it's fairly difficult to find one, much less afford to buy the car. One sold at auction by Sotheby's for €657,500 (Around $758,000), which was close to the average price tracked by Hagerty. It's unclear if the one used in the film was legit, but all indications are that the production used a real 2011 Lexus LFA for a single scene.
2014 Eagle Speedster - Fast & Furious 6
One of the most impressive cars featured in "Fast & Furious 6" isn't driven and is only seen briefly inside Tej's (Ludacris) garage. The 2014 black Eagle Speedster can be seen sitting among several high-profile automobiles, but that's all the audience gets to see of the classic, collectible car. He purchased it at an auction to stick it to someone, so the car doesn't have a ton of screen time.
That's a shame because the bespoke Jaguar is a highly coveted car by collectors. The Eagle Speedster is a custom-built Jaguar 1 E-Type (XKE), featuring a 330-hp 4.7-liter six-cylinder engine. The original Jaguar E-Type debuted in 1961, and the 2014 vehicle featured in the film was produced by Eagle, which began with an original E-Type, though they cost a lot more than the OG did in '61.
Brand new, these cars cost $1 million, but their collectibility among the marketplace has driven up the cost somewhat. The average price these days is closer to $1.2 million, which is a bit more than you'd pay to nab the 1967 Eagle R-Type Speedster put up for sale in 2023. Of course, for anyone with the money to spend on such a car, nabbing one of these custom cars might be worth the cost, as they belong to an incredibly exclusive club, as Eagle only built a handful of them.
2019 McLaren Senna — Fast X
One of the more prominent cars seen in "Fast X" is the 2019 McLaren Senna driven by Shaw. It's seen in his garage among his other high-priced automobiles, and after he learns that his mother is being tracked down, he hops behind the wheel and hits the road. The car features a notable front license plate that reads "RO4D RGE," which aligns beautifully with the character's demeanor throughout the film, as road rage is definitely an issue for him.
The 2019 McLaren Senna is a hypercar meant for track driving, powered by a 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V8 engine rated at 789 hp and 590 lb-ft of torque, paired with a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission driving the rear wheels. The car belongs to another exclusive club, as only 500 were made, making finding one almost as difficult as being able to afford to purchase any cars that hit the market.
These cars had an MSRP of $958,966 when new, and the price has only increased from there. On average, you can expect to shell out around $1.78 million to add a 2019 McLaren Senna to your collection, though condition and mileage do matter. Some sales might dip to around $1.2 million, while the upper limit appears closer to as much as $2.75 million, which, depending on your credit, could cost you a whopping $51,151 a month (plus insurance).
2011 Bugatti Veyron — Furious 7
Around the fifth sequel onward, viewers got to see some seriously expensive automobiles in the franchise, and the costs for such cars remain in the millions. One example from "Furious 7" is a white 2011 Bugatti Veyron driven briefly by Roman (Tyrese Gibson) in Abu Dhabi, Dubai.
Bugatti debuted the Veyron back in 2005, setting a new standard for what a hypercar could be. The company stopped producing one of its fastest and rarest versions in 2019, and like other hypercars, there's a limited number on the world's roads. At one time, the Bugatti Veyron 16.4 Super Sport edition earned a Guinness World Record for fastest production car with a top speed of 267.86 mph.
Bugatti only made 48 of that particular model, though the base model numbers weren't much higher. It's unclear how many 2011 models were produced, but in total, Bugatti only made 450 Veyron variants from 2005 to 2015. If you can find one for sale, expect to pay an average cost of $2.1 million to add a 2011 Bugatti Veyron to your collection, with a range between $1.5 and $1.7 million for the 16.4 variant. That's considerably more than the original MSRP, which was €1 million (around $1.15 million).
2010 Koenigsegg CCXR — Fast Five
After cashing in on their heist, Roman decides to show off his 2010 Koenigsegg CCXR in "Fast Five." Upon showing it to Tej, he says, "Uh, you know what's crazy? There's only four of those cars in the whole world. Yeah, I got the only one in the Western Hemisphere. I made a sheikh in Abu Dhabi an offer he could not refuse." Surprisingly, Tej reveals that he's wrong about the hemisphere because he owns one as well.
While its screen time was limited, the Koenigsegg CCXR made an impact on the silver screen. It's a gorgeous automobile and was featured by Forbes in 2009 as one of the 10 most beautiful cars ever made. The Koenigsegg CCXR is a unique car that packs a lot of power, boasting a 4.8-liter twin-supercharged V8 engine capable of producing 1,018 hp. There are only a handful of CCXRs in existence, as only 48 were made, including the Special Edition and Trevita.
The average cost of adding a 2010 Koenigsegg CCX, similar to the one featured in the film, to your collection is $3.2 million. Occasionally, variants do pop up for sale for less, including a CCX R Edition for $1.14 million. Because they were produced in such limited numbers, it's challenging to find one for sale, but they do pop up from time to time.
2013 Lykan HyperSport — Furious 7
In "Furious 7," the crew works to get their hands on the God's Eye, a hacking device created by Ramsey (Nathalie Emmanuel). The crew crashes a party at the Etihad Towers, while Brian and Dom work to steal the God's Eye from the car. When they find it too difficult to remove, they opt to steal the car instead, driving it through the building, and ultimately destroying it after crashing through more buildings before dropping it onto the street below.
This is a particularly risky thing to do with a 2013 Lykan HyperSport, as the car is ridiculously expensive. W Motors only ever made seven of them, and they sold upon release with an MSRP of $3.4 million, making it one of the world's most expensive automobiles. Why does it cost so much? Well, the headlights have diamonds in them ... for reasons, and that's only part of the reason it cost so much.
The car boasts an interactive holographic display and other features that truly set it apart from the world's other hypercars. Fortunately, the production team didn't destroy a real one for the movie and built ten replicas, one of which survived. Still, there are seven of these cars in existence that are the real deal, but there's no sales data suggesting that anyone who purchased one decided to sell it. The next best thing is a rebuilt replica from the film that sold in 2022 for $175,000.
1965 Ford GT40 — Fast Five
Another popular car that takes up some screen time in the franchise is the ever-iconic 1965 Ford GT40. The car appears in "Fast Five" among a group of vehicles targeted for a heist seized by the DEA. The car is particularly valuable to the crew, as its onboard system has locations of ten cash houses, each containing $10 million.
Unsurprisingly, the car featured in the film isn't a real '65 Ford GT40, and instead a replica built for the movie. The production team found two kit cars they used as hero cars that cost $80,000 each. Only one car needed to be driven, so it was given a Racecar Replica kit and bare-bones motor for around $30,000. Don't expect to pay the same amount for the real thing, as the GT40 is one of Ford's most celebrated cars.
As of writing, a continuation car built in 1991 will cost you $399,900, but that's not an OG '65, though it looks amazing. Meanwhile, a real Mk 1 in good condition could set you back around $5.4 million, based on Hagerty's valuation. When you look at all of the options, which are admittedly limited for such a classic car, you end up with an average of a little more than $6 million for a legit 1965 Ford GT40.
Ferrari FXX — Fast & Furious 6
You don't have to be an automotive enthusiast to know that a Ferrari is going to cost a lot of money, but there are Ferraris, and then there's the limited-production Ferrari FXX seen in "Fast & Furious 6." Tej owns the car, and it's shown only for a few seconds at the beginning of the movie. It's a beautiful machine, to be sure, but eagle-eyed observers might have picked up on the fact that it's not a real Ferrari FXX.
In reality, the production team used an Enzo Ferrari kit, which makes sense when you learn how much these cars cost. For one thing, only 38 FXXs were produced, and only one is street legal. For anyone who wanted to get behind the wheel of that unique car, the price tag likely made them do a double-take, as the asking price was $12.5 million in 2017.
Fortunately, that's on the high end in terms of cost, so if you wanted to get your own that isn't street legal, there are options. One was put up for sale in 2014 for $2.2 million, which was one year after the movie hit theaters. Of course, you can't legally drive down the street to impress your friends, but for anyone who could afford such a machine, that's probably not an issue. Because of the wide range of sales figures, the average cost of a Ferrari FXX is around $6.8 million.