14 Of The Best Lawn Mower Models For Small Yards

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The small yard can be a tidy, contained growing space that looks great and adds a touch of greenspace to your home environment. These areas offer a manageable snippet of natural growth that can be incredibly valuable for promoting your idealized outdoor living space. But if you don't take care of a small lawn it can quickly become an eyesore. There's an even greater onus on a homeowner with a small lawn to maintain the cutting and edging tasks around the exterior space because tall growth or untamed boundary areas become even more visually striking in a smaller yard. There's less of it to look at, so anything that's out of place takes up more real estate in the green field.

Homeowners with small lawns don't need the height of technology, an obscenely powerful mower, or something featuring massive variability in its cutting capabilities or mode selections. Small yards frequently demand small or fairly basic lawn mowers, which is great for a home maintainer working on a budget or hoping to keep their yard management tasks to a relative minimum. These 15 lawn mowers across seven categories of mowing tools offer a great blend of choices when it comes time to shop around for a new tool. Each one brings its own slate of overarching benefits to the forefront, and all of them can serve as a key asset for someone looking to maintain a pristinely manicured, small lawn.