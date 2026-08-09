5 Cars That Will Take Gen Xers Back To Their High School Days

It's funny how sometimes we slip up and think that the 1990s was still only ten years ago, isn't it? Yes, we're getting old, and our sincerest apologies for reminding you of that fact. But while our bodies might age, that doesn't mean the cars of yesteryear have lost their impact. In fact, Generation X grew up in probably one of the most crucial transitional times in automotive history, right off the heel of the worst economic downturns of the 20th century.

The 1973 Oil Crisis brought the United States transportation industry to its knees, forcing it to switch from muscular V8 full-size cars to compact, cheap econoboxes that were lightweight and sipped gas. Car design explored all new directions — discussions about digitization, miniaturization, new safety regulations, fuel economy, and more, creating one of the most iconic eras in automotive history. These were the days where boxy vaporwave aesthetics flowed like wine, where pop-up headlights joined in with rear window louvers and banging stereo systems. Welcome back to the 1980s.

Generation X officially lasted from 1965 to 1980, so we're going smack in the middle of that for this list — 1972. Which means that high school age is around the late-80s, with a 1990 graduating class. Forget what cars were the fastest or most iconic; we all love the Ferrari Testarossa and Lamborghini Countach. But unless a kid had stupid money, you won't ever see one in your old high school parking lot.

Instead of exploring the objectively best cars, we'll instead dive into the Walkman-filled world of the boots-on-the-ground teenager. If you went to high school in this era, you'll immediately recognize these cars, if not have owned one of them, yourself.