11 Annoying Power Tool Myths That Simply Refuse To Die

Conventional wisdom surrounds and informs every facet of human endeavor. From something as routine as mowing a lawn to driving a car, there are trains of thought that are viewed as universal truth when it comes to carrying out specific tasks. For instance, if you grew up around cars before the 2010s, you probably saw drivers taking special care to warm up their engines before going about their daily business — especially during the colder months of the year.

However, as technology advances, the beliefs we hold should be updated accordingly; the arrival of fuel-injected engines rendered that piece of conventional wisdom obsolete. So, while it doesn't hurt to idle your car engine for a few minutes a day, it's not needed anymore. It's now one of the many annoying myths about cars that have persisted to this day.

The same logic applies to power tools. Advice that may have been logically sound for protecting you and your tools a decade or two ago isn't necessarily true in today's landscape. Others might never have had any truth to them in the first place. Following outdated or unfounded advice when using power tools in construction or DIY projects could actively harm you or your productivity. In this piece, we'll be debunking 12 of the most persistent myths surrounding power tools.