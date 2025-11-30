15 Annoying Car Myths That Simply Refuse To Die

As driving culture continues to evolve, one would expect knowledge to move with it. That is, what may have been correct for vehicles from the '70s doesn't have to be held dear in 2025. For instance, cross-drilled brake rotors may have been the best thing in the 1950s for bringing cars to a dead stop, but they are prehistoric today. Technology has long evolved beyond the need for cutting holes in metal, but the sentiment that cross-drilled rotors do the job best persists (partly because they are featured in sporty brands like Porsche and Lamborghini). This fallacy is a solitary example — many more myths about cars endure.

Some myths may hold water in specific contexts, others are outdated, a few are borderline fiction, and a couple might end up costing you a fortune. It's 2025, and it's time to put a few to bed. So, let's take a look at the 15 most annoying myths that just won't die.