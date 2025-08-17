Does Driving With The Windows Down Use More Gas? It's Complicated

Gas prices seem to inch higher each time you drive to the gas station. So it comes as no surprise that you might be looking for various ways to stretch your tank a little further. For most drivers, buying mild hybrid cars (like these best fuel-efficient cars for 2025) is a perfect solution. But not everyone has the luxury of spending thousands of dollars on a new car. Luckily, if you're trying your best to conserve fuel as you go about your daily drives, there are several strategies you can consider. The best thing? They don't require complicated modifications or hefty investments. Think of smart driving habits like driving slowly, letting the car idle for too long, and avoiding hard braking.

With that in mind, there is one driving habit that creates a debate among enthusiasts every summer: Does driving with the windows down make your car less fuel-hungry? Honestly, this fuel-saving question doesn't have a simple, one-size-fits-all answer. While rolling down your windows might reduce the number of trips you make to the pump, the confusion comes from the fact that if you're not using your windows to keep cool, you're definitely blasting the AC. And these two forces will definitely work against your fuel efficiency. However, it's worth noting that the efficiency will heavily depend on your speed, the outside temperature, and your car's aerodynamics.