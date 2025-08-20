What Is The Memory Effect & Do You Still Need To Worry About It With Your Power Tool Batteries?

We live in an era where battery-operated power tools are more prevalent than ever. In fact, many brands have adopted this technology at the cost of retiring many of their corded options. Therefore, to be a modern tool-user, it's crucial to understand how these tools work as well as the ins and outs of their batteries. It's worth knowing what size you need, which brands are compatible with which brands, what a higher Ah means on a power tool battery, and more. It's also important to be able to tell when something is wrong with your batteries and what could be causing these odd behaviors.

For instance, there's a phenomenon in power tool batteries that has been observed for several decades and has been dubbed "the memory effect." This involves a battery's charging capacity decreasing over time as a result of being partially discharged to a similar level multiple times. Thus, the battery reaches a point where it acts like it's only partially charged, even when it's fully charged. Unfortunately, for the user, this level of phantom energy isn't usable. This voltage drop doesn't necessarily make a battery unusable, but it is a very clear indicator that something is wrong with the unit and the way it has previously been used. Memory effect is undoubtedly something to be concerned about when using power tool batteries. That is, assuming your batteries are actually susceptible to it.