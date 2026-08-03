8 New Stihl Tools To Consider In 2026
The tool market is filled with a mix of historic brands and newcomers, and Stihl fits into the first category. It has been around for a century, first making a name for itself with its innovative chainsaw. Some things about the brand remained the same between then and now: It's still owned by the Stihl family, for example. Other things have changed, most notably its lineup of power tools. It now offers far more than just chainsaws, having expanded into the wider outdoor power tool market.
The brand is still expanding its lineup, with most of its newest products being electric rather than gas-powered. It offers everything from small but powerful mini tools to heavy duty, professional-grade equipment, making it an appealing option for both commercial and home users.
While Stihl doesn't release new tools as frequently as brands like Ryobi, it still bolstered its lineup significantly in recent months. Anyone who wasn't keeping a keen eye on its release pipeline might well have missed the launch of these new tools, so here we're rounding up the latest additions to Stihl's lineup in 2026.
Stihl BRA 200 Blower
Stihl's blowers come in a variety of shapes and sizes, and in general owners tend to be impressed with their capabilities. The brand has recently expanded its lineup of electric blowers, with the AP battery-powered BRA 200 backpack blower being one of its latest releases. It's the cheapest backpack blower that Stihl offers, and it retails as a standalone tool for $479.99. It's also available as a set with a battery and charger for $729.99. For maximum power, users will need to opt for either the BRA 500 or BRA 600 blowers, but for maximum lightness, the BRA 200 is a top choice.
According to the brand, its 23 pounds weight (batteries included) makes it one of the lightest commercial-grade backpack blowers on the market. Stihl claims that users can expect as much as 97 minutes of runtime on a full charge, with operating volumes of just 64dB. With 21 newtons of blowing force, this tool offers more power than many handheld blowers, despite being the cheapest backpack blower in the brand's lineup.
Stihl HTA 30 Pole Pruner
The HTA 30 pole pruner is the latest addition to Stihl's pole pruner range, which currently includes around a dozen different models. Across that current range, around half of the models are electric and half are gas-powered, and the HTA 30 is the former. It's presently available as a set that includes a pair of AS batteries and a charger.
Anyone shopping for electric Stihl tools should be aware that the brand has multiple battery lines, and those different lines are not interchangeable with one another. The AS batteries that are used by the HTA 30 pole pruner are primarily designed for light-duty tools, and are most likely to appeal to home landscaping enthusiasts. Meanwhile, Stihl AK batteries power the brand's larger homeowner-oriented tools, such as mowers and chainsaws, and AP batteries power the brand's professional-grade tools.
Tools that fit into the AS battery ecosystem tend to be more affordably priced than other Stihl tool lines, and accordingly, the HTA 30 set including the two batteries and charger costs $349.99. For context, the professional-oriented HTA 66 pole pruner, which runs on AP batteries, costs $399.99 for the standalone tool, without a battery or charger.
Stihl BTA 140 Earth Auger
Occasional users looking to keep their budgets in check might find Harbor Freight's earth auger appealing, but for professional users, Stihl's latest could be worth the investment. At a retail price of $749.99 for the tool alone, the BTA 140 earth auger isn't cheap, but the same could be said about most of the brand's professional-oriented tool lineup.
With an AP 500 S battery, Stihl says that the tool should be able to dig between 180 and 270 holes on a full charge. With an AP 200 S battery, that range drops to between 100 and 150 holes. It can drill holes up to a maximum of 12 inches in diameter.
The brand adds that its AP line tools, including the BTA 140, are all IPX4 rated. As a result, they can be safely used in wet weather conditions. The auger is designed to be used by a single operator, and for added safety, it features Stihl's QuickStop system that shuts off the motor if the blade gets stuck. Longstanding Stihl users should find the QuickStop name familiar, because it's the same technology that's used on the brand's chainsaws.
Stihl BRA 280 Blower
Offering more power than the Stihl's other brand-new blower, the BRA 200, and sporting a correspondingly bigger price tag, the BRA 280 blower is another new addition to Stihl's range. In tool-only form, it costs $649.99, and as a set with two batteries and charger, it retails for $999.99. While the BRA 200 produces 21 newtons of blowing force, the BRA 280 offers 26 newtons of force.
This pricier tool is only slightly heavier than the BRA 200, weighing 15.7 pound — half a pound more than its lineup sibling. With the two AP 300 S batteries included in the set, Stihl says it weighs around 24 lbs.
It's about as quiet as the entry-level blower, only one decibel louder, making its operating noise level of 65dB far quieter than the average gas blower. Crucially, it's well below the level at which hearing protection is legally required. Stihl is one of relatively few outdoor tool brands to make some of its tools in America, and the BRA 280 is one of those domestically-made offerings.
Stihl AL 1602 MO Charger
Having a tool kit full of electric tools isn't much good without a way to top their batteries up, and Stihl knows that professionals aren't always able to head back inside to charge their tools. The company offers multiple chargers for its AP battery range, with the newest being the AL 1602 MO charger.
This is a high speed, dual-port charger that can provide juice anywhere, including on the road. Since it's IPX4 rated, it can also charge batteries outdoors in wet weather conditions. Users get the option of either charging both batteries up at the same time, or prioritizing a single battery.
Stihl designed the charger to be both tough and compact, and it'll fit easily into the trunk of a vehicle. It's roughly 14 inches wide, 11.5 inches high, and 12.4 inches in length. It's set to launch soon, and when it does, it will cost $649.99.
Stihl FSA 50 Grass Trimmer
Unlike other Stihl tools on this list, the FSA 50 grass trimmer has already been out for months at the time of writing. However, it's still one of the newest tools in the brand's range, having first launched in fall 2025. The tool is powered by AK batteries, and it's available as a set with an AK 10 battery and a charger for $219.99. Like all the AK tools, the FSA 50 is pitched primarily toward homeowners rather than professionals.
That said, this grass trimmer promises the level of performance that buyers would expect from any Stihl tool. A 12-inch swath helps cut larger patches of grass quickly, and when that job is done, the tool also converts into an edger, something that many trimmers aren't built to do. According to Stihl, the FSA 50 trimmer has 10% more power than the older FSA 57 trimmer, making it a worthy upgrade even for buyers who already have a Stihl trim in their arsenal of tools.
Stihl GTA 30 Garden Pruner
Despite officially referring to the GTA 30 as a garden pruner, Stihl's first official images of the tool prove it's useful for a lot more than just trimming shrubs and trees. It should double up as a saw for DIY projects, and it'll make firewood preparation faster too. That's a lot of versatility considering its $249.99 asking price, which includes the tool itself, a pair of AS batteries, and a high-speed charger. Stihl has dropped its price since launch, with the set previously retailing for $329.99.
Its 6-inch bar length is enough to tackle a range of tasks, but it should still be comfortable to use for long periods thanks to the low weight of 3.3 pounds. The tool also ticks the box of being easy to use thanks to its automatic chain tensioner and folding handle. According to Stihl, a fully topped up battery should allow users to make up to 180 cuts before needing to recharge.
Stihl HLA 40 Extended-Reach Hedge Trimmer
The cheapest new Stihl tool is the HLA 40 extended-reach hedge trimmer, which is available as part of a set for $199.99. The set includes a single AS 2 battery and a charger alongside the tool itself. That battery offers up to 40 minutes of runtime on a full charge. Shaping larger hedges with a conventional hedge trimmer can be tricky, but Stihl promises to make the task easier with the HLA 40, since it features a 115-degree adjustable head and an 8.5-foot reach.
While it isn't the most powerful electric trimmer the brand offers, it should still be appealing to demanding homeowners who need a capable tool at a reasonable price. The HLA 40 is one of more than a dozen homeowner-oriented trimmers that Stihl offers, some of which are gas-powered while others are electric.