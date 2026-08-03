8 New Stihl Tools To Consider In 2026

The tool market is filled with a mix of historic brands and newcomers, and Stihl fits into the first category. It has been around for a century, first making a name for itself with its innovative chainsaw. Some things about the brand remained the same between then and now: It's still owned by the Stihl family, for example. Other things have changed, most notably its lineup of power tools. It now offers far more than just chainsaws, having expanded into the wider outdoor power tool market.

The brand is still expanding its lineup, with most of its newest products being electric rather than gas-powered. It offers everything from small but powerful mini tools to heavy duty, professional-grade equipment, making it an appealing option for both commercial and home users.

While Stihl doesn't release new tools as frequently as brands like Ryobi, it still bolstered its lineup significantly in recent months. Anyone who wasn't keeping a keen eye on its release pipeline might well have missed the launch of these new tools, so here we're rounding up the latest additions to Stihl's lineup in 2026.