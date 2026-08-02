5 SUVs Quicker Than The Ford Mustang Mach-E

In many people's eyes, the Ford Mustang is, and always was, a prime symbol of American V8 sports cars. The Mustang is different from many other Ford mainstream models because it has been loved by enthusiasts for decades. The Mustang nameplate carries real weight, and it probably surprised a lot of people when Ford took the Mustang name and decided to make a four-door crossover family EV from it.

Before the Mustang Mach-E, Ford thought about building a four-door pony car, but the project never advanced past a full-size clay model. If there is one thing the two Mustangs share, it's speed and performance, although the Mach-E does not get its performance from a good old 5-liter Coyote V8. Thanks to electric motors, the Mach-E pushes 480 horsepower and up to 700 lb-ft of torque in its top-spec GT model.

This is enough to propel the GT to 60 mph in just 3.3 seconds, quicker than any ICE Mustang ever. When autoevolution compared it to the Mustang Dark Horse, the Mach-E GT even managed to outrun it in the quarter mile — 12.3 seconds against the Dark Horse's 12.8. However, the world of performance SUVs in 2026 is truly impressive, so much so that the Mach-E is nowhere near the top. Here are five SUVs quicker than the Ford Mustang Mach-E.