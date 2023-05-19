Before The Mustang Mach-E, Ford Thought About Building This 4-Door Pony Car

When Ford attempted to replace its aging Fox-body Mustang with a new front-wheel drive alternative in the 1980s, fans responded with an outpouring of emotion against the decision, convincing Ford not to dare mess with its successful V8 "pony car" formula. The ill-fated replacement vehicle, developed in conjunction with Mazda, was released as a standalone model called the Probe.

Apparently, Ford wasn't content to learn from its mistakes, and in late-2019 the automaker introduced a new variation of the Mustang, the controversial Mach-E. To say that attaching the hallowed Mustang nameplate to an all-electric, four-door crossover SUV was polarizing would be the understatement of the year, but this time, Ford persevered. Unlike with the Probe, Ford wasn't discontinuing the classic Mustang architecture, but merely adding to the line.

The reality is that Ford was flirting with a four-door version of the Mustang as far back as 1965, mere months after the first-generation Mustang was introduced. Some enthusiasts are in the camp that a Mustang sedan may have been a contingency plan for Ford to recoup some of its investment cost of developing the new body style in the event that the sales of coupes, convertibles, and fastbacks failed to meet expectations. Other Ford fans saw a legitimate need for a compact four-door to replace the antiquated Falcon that was presently serving that purpose.