TP-Link Tapo C675D KIT Review: Solar-Powered Dual-Lens Pan/Tilt Security Camera In Action

The dual-camera format of the C675D makes a lot of sense from a surveillance perspective, and it has an intimidating, slick appearance that should itself help to deter ill-intentioned visitors. Getting it connected to Wi-Fi, getting the software up and running, and mounting it in a suitable location is fundamentally a simple undertaking, unless you're like me and you make the whole process into a day-long circus of clumsy DIY.

For context, I live on a small farm way out to the West of the middle of nowhere, and unfortunately my neighbors are of the criminal persuasion, so keeping on eye on our shared driveway is essential. However, it also means that the only place to locate a camera is a fair distance from the house, and it has to be fairly high up in a tree to prevent tampering (we have had people attempt to steal security cameras in the past).

With this in mind, I set out to manufacture a gantry for the camera, which would be placed about 20 feet up in a half-dead cottonwood. My woodworking strategy for this was to take two random pieces of wood leftover from another project, and screw them together at roughly the correct angle, with another block screwed into the end to provide a mounting point from the camera.

Next, I scaled a wobbly ladder as high as it would go, and forced the whole unsteady edifice to stick by sheer weight of screws driven into it. After considerable struggle with this contraption, looked upon by many concerned members of the household, the whole thing was in place and ready to go. All of the strife was a result of my own excessive ambition, and I do not recommend that anyone try and replicate my shenanigans.