12 Of The Most Popular Military Vehicles Civilians Can Actually Own
When you were growing up, if you played with military-themed toys like green plastic army men or G.I. Joes, that passion doesn't always go away. Once you get older, you might appreciate and collect military items. For the more serious collector, a canteen, rucksack, or entrenching tool isn't quite enough.
That's where the post-service military vehicle market comes in. Believe it or not, civilians can purchase and operate a whole array of military vehicles. If you're interested in acquiring something like a military-used truck or sedan, there are ways to get them on the cheap, but that's not what collectors want to get to relive their early years. They're more interested in owning and operating their own tank, armored personnel carrier, or fighter plane.
Granted, buying a military vehicle doesn't mean you're one step away from establishing your own militia. You can get yourself a tank, but don't expect to be able to fire anything via its gun, as it's just for show. Still, you can own them, and depending on the laws in your area, you might even be able to drive them on the street or fly them through the sky. These are 12 of the most popular military vehicles civilians can actually own.
AM General HMMWV
Perhaps the most popular military vehicle on the market today is the legendary High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicle (HMMWV), better known to civilians as the Humvee. While there is a consumer version of the car, the Hummer HMC, which first hit the streets back in 1992, it's not the same as the one operated by militaries around the world. The vehicle, first produced by AM General in the 1980s, is a hot ticket item for military enthusiasts.
Not only do HMMWVs look cool, but they're also pretty indestructible. When I learned to drive one in the Army, a soldier smacked one into a tree, which didn't leave a scratch ... the tree wasn't as lucky. They're also useful for a variety of applications, which makes sense, as the U.S. military wanted the HMMWV to be an all-purpose transport, and that's precisely what it is.
If you're in the market for a HMMWV, they're not too difficult to find. One of the best places to look is the online auction site GovPlanet. It's rare to check the site and not see any HMMWV auctions, with prices starting around $2,000 to $3,000, regardless of its year of manufacture or mileage. Some are sold buy-it-now, and as of writing, there's one up for only $8,000.
M4 Sherman Tank
Many weapons were developed during World War II, from jet aircraft to nuclear bombs. One of the most important developments of the conflict was the M4 Sherman Tank, which entered service in 1942. More than 50,000 M4s were produced between 1942 and 1945, and they saw action on every major front line. The American tank was a key tool in the Allied war effort.
M4s came in a wide variety of types, as they were used as straightforward medium tanks as well as mine clearance vehicles, and pretty much everything and anything. This has left the world with a relatively large number of M4 variants, and they're highly collectible.
If you're in the market to acquire an M4 Sherman tank, they come up for auction or direct sale every so often. Be prepared to shell out some serious cash because they're expensive pieces of hardware. One auction in 2022 listed a 1943 Chrysler M4A4 Sherman tank for $355,000. Military Vehicles Magazine lists 2022 price ranges based on condition, beginning at $125,000 and topping out at more than $795,000.
North American P-51 Mustang
Few WWII fighter aircraft are as storied and beloved as the legendary North American P-51 Mustang. Introduced in early 1942, the single-engine, single-seat fighter and fighter-bomber saw action across the European and Pacific Theaters. P-51s continued flying in the Korean War, but were largely outclassed in air-to-air combat by faster jet aircraft that ultimately replaced them.
North American produced around 15,000 during WWII alone, so there are a few still lying around. If you've ever been to an airshow and seen one fly, that's likely because a private collector owns, maintains, and operates their very own P-51.
These are known as Warbirds: civilian-operated military aircraft, and the P-51 is easily one of the most popular options. Buying a P-51 is certainly possible, but you'll have to shell out a lot of cash to do so. You can occasionally find them online for around $1.6 million, but condition is everything. Many enthusiasts purchase damaged P-51s and restore them to airworthiness, so they're not for the casual fan. They're legal to fly, so long as you follow local laws, and of course, you'll need a pilot's license.
Patrol Torpedo Boat
Even if you've never served in the U.S. military, there's a good chance you've heard of PT Boats. These medium-sized vessels are Patrol Torpedo Boats, and the most famous is PT-109, which was commanded by a young Lt. John F. Kennedy during WWII. PT Boats vary in design, but typically measure around 80 feet in length. They were built to be fast, maneuverable, and heavily armed for their relatively small size.
PT Boats engaged enemy warships of all kinds, and some were used as small-platform gunboats, making them effective against a variety of enemies. They're not incredibly large vessels, and around 600 of various types were produced throughout the war. There are several still in existence, and if you're in the market and are very lucky, you might stumble across one for sale. As of writing, a 1945 Higgins PT Boat measuring 78 feet in length, as was standard for the Higgins model, can be yours for $990,000.
That particular one comes with an active charter book of business, should you desire to purchase it as an add-on. Higgins PT Boats can accommodate 13 personnel and are powered by three Packard V-12 engines. If you're looking for something larger, it is technically possible to purchase aircraft carriers for a penny, but this is done to entice salvage operators to scrap the decommissioned behemoths.
Willys MB
High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicles (HMMWV) may be popular today, but they were preceded by an even more beloved vehicle, the Willys MB. Most people know them as WWII Army Jeeps or something similar, but whatever you call them, Willys MBs make for great cars. The Willys MB is the ultimate off-road machine, and that's not an accident. The four-wheel-drive vehicle was developed to carry troops across the world's battlefields, and it did precisely that, as they were employed throughout the conflict.
Between 1941 and 1945, more than 600,000 Willys MBs were produced, so many remained after the war came to an end. In the years since, collectors have purchased old surplus vehicles and fixed them up, while others have built them new from kits. Whatever your preference, it's still relatively easy to find these extraordinary vehicles for sale more than 80 years after their introduction.
As of writing, a beautifully restored model that looks as fresh today as it did when it came off the assembly line is listed for $29,900. You can occasionally find them for sale on Bring a Trailer, which is an auction site, and if you want to build your very own, there are reproduction models sold as a Jeep in a Crate (sans drivetrain), which sell new for $16,730. It's not real surplus military equipment, but it's the next best thing.
T-72 Main Battle Tank
American-made tanks are great, but they're hardly the only ones you can buy. One of the most-produced main battle tanks in the world is the Soviet-designed T-72. The Soviet Union introduced the T-72 in 1973, and more than 25,000 have since been built. They've operated all over the world, whether in former Soviet Bloc nations or by other countries that purchased them from the USSR and Russian Federation.
Despite being over 50 years old, T-72s remain in service, thanks to modernization upgrades and their overall global ubiquity. While Russia has lost over 1,200 of them in the Russo-Ukrainian War, there are several on the open market, and you can purchase one if you're lucky enough to find a sale. Unfortunately, these are hard to come by, as T-72s are in high demand by collectors, and they're still in widespread military use.
If buying one doesn't work out due to short supply, there is an option to drive a T-72. Companies like Drive-a-Tank occasionally have T-72s available for people to hop into, and you can even fire off a round in some places. DriveTanks is another that offers similar opportunities, but neither, as of writing, has a T-72. You'll need to keep an eye on sales, but be prepared to pay around $50,000 for a working T-72 to add to your garage.
Embraer EMB 312 T-27 Tucano
While it's not the best-known plane outside of the military, the Embraer EMB 312 T-27 Tucano is nonetheless an incredibly popular aircraft for civilians to purchase. The primary reason why is that it's used around the world as a trainer, so there's a lot of nostalgia for retired military aviators who want to get their hands on one and relive their glory days.
The T-27 is one of several propeller aircraft used by the U.S. military, but it's not an American-designed plane. It's a Brazilian plane introduced in 1980 that's used for a variety of mission types, including light attack. It can carry and fire precision-guided munitions and various ordnance, so it's used in relatively low-threat environments where it doesn't have to face off against jet-powered fighters.
The U.S. currently operates the A-29B Super Tucano, introduced in 2003, but there's still a lot of love for the older aircraft. It's relatively easy to find all manner of variants of the T-27 for sale online, as they're featured in air shows or can be operated for a variety of reasons, including using them as trainer aircraft. Prices vary, but as of writing, a 1990 Shorts Tucano Mk. 1 will run you around $790,000. Another built in 1992 has an asking price of $1.1 million.
GMC DUKW
If you're on the fence about whether or not you'd prefer to buy a military boat or land vehicle and can't decide, why not get something that functions as both? The legendary GMC DUKW, most commonly referred to as the "Duck," is an amphibious vehicle developed during World War II. It remained in production until the end of the war, resulting in a total of 21,147 DUKWs built, and plenty of them survived the conflict.
DUKWs are six-wheel-drive vehicles constructed from the GMC CCKW 2.5-ton trucks, known by soldiers as the "deuce-and-a-half." With the modification, the DUKW can operate on a variety of road surfaces or drive into and out of the water, making it incredibly versatile. Since the end of their use by the military, many DUKWs have become tourist attractions, where people can ride them on a tour of various cities.
They're also prized by collectors for their utility and odd design, and many have them in their private collections. Bring a Trailer sold one to a lucky collector in March 2026 for $34,000, which isn't bad when you consider that they purchased a car and a boat in one fell swoop. Other listings have popped up over the years at cheaper price points, but like any WWII vehicle, restoration costs are likely if you want to operate it.
Oshkosh L-ATV
If you're interested in a vehicle similar to the High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicle (HMMWV) but want something newer, a good option is the Oshkosh Light Tactical Vehicle (L-ATV). These are much newer in design and incorporate battle-tested lessons learned from Operation Iraqi Freedom and Operation Enduring Freedom in Afghanistan. As such, they're lightweight but built with protection in mind, as Oshkosh indicates it provides the same level of protection as Mine-Resistant Ambush Protected (MRAP) vehicles.
The U.S. military chose the L-ATV as the replacement for the HMMWV via its Joint Light Tactical Vehicle (JLTV) program, and it entered inventory in January 2019. Think of the L-ATV as a souped-up HMMWV that's designed for high-speed mobility, lightweight operation, and occupant protection because that's precisely what the vehicle was designed for. Each one costs the U.S. military $450,000, so they're not cheap.
That said, Oshkosh sells them directly to the public as well for a comparative steal at only $250,000. While Oshkosh produces a lot of military vehicles that the public can buy from sites like GovPlanet, getting a military-used vehicle isn't easy, as they're still relatively new. If you can't wait, you can always grab the civilian version, but otherwise, keep an eye on GovPlanet because the military is sure to sell older models once they've outlived their usefulness for Uncle Sam.
FV432 Armored Personnel Carrier
For the collector who wants a military vehicle they can drive the whole family around in, an Armored Personnel Carrier (APC) is certainly an option. A popular one is the British-built FV432 APC, which entered service back in the 1960s. It can carry 10 personnel alongside the two crew needed to operate the vehicle, which features a Rolls-Royce K60 240-horsepower engine. The FV432 is the most popular build, and around 3,000 were produced.
The APC weighs 15 tons, is tracked, and it came in several varieties. When used by the British Army, they were most commonly outfitted with a 7.62 mm L7 General Purpose Machine Gun. Other options included smoke dischargers to obfuscate the vehicle's location on the battlefield. Of course, civilians can't legally throw a machine gun onto their own APC, but they can purchase them when they go up for sale every once in a while.
As of writing, Tanks-a-Lot has one that customers can book to drive, and if you want to take one home with you, it's going to cost around $29,292 with additional VAT (Value Added Tax). When you purchase a military vehicle from overseas, taxes and import fees can cause the price to grow exponentially, so be sure to ask before signing on the dotted line because purchasing a foreign-made military vehicle is often only the first step in acquiring one.
McDonnell Douglas F4 Phantom II
Flying around in your very own P-51 Mustang is the dream of many aviators, but that particular fighter doesn't have the same level of oomph as a jet. Fortunately, there are options when it comes to buying a jet fighter. One of the most beloved U.S. Navy jets that comes up for sale from time to time is the McDonnell Douglas F4 Phantom II. Introduced in 1960, these Navy jets pack a big punch, thanks to their top speed of Mach 1.82 (1,400 mph).
The long-range, tandem two-seat, twin-engine interceptor was used as a fighter and fighter-bomber. The F4 is a record-setting aircraft that's highly prized by collectors. Between 1958 and 1979, 5,195 were built, making it the most-produced supersonic fighter aircraft the U.S. military has made. That amount of production is a boon to collectors, as there were a few sitting around when the Navy discontinued their use in the 1990s.
In the years since, F4s have flown for various allied nations as well as a tiny number of Warbird aviators. As of writing, there is only one known F4 held in private hands that's capable of flight. It's for sale if you want it, but the cost might make you think twice, as it's listed for $950,000. Operating an F4 at its capacity isn't exactly legal, depending on where you live, because the sonic boom it manifests upon breaking the sound barrier isn't something that the FAA tolerates.
Whiskey-class Submarine
Surface ships like PT Boats are certainly impressive, but what about owning your own submarine? It's not too difficult to purchase a commercial submersible, but getting your hands on an actual military submarine is a bit trickier. That said, it is possible, and your best bet for acquiring one is to look for a Soviet-designed diesel-electric attack boat like the Whiskey-class submarine used throughout the Cold War.
The USSR built over 240 of these subs throughout the 1950s, and while most were scrapped, some weren't. One of the remaining Whiskey-class boats was sold on the open market for $550,000, but hasn't popped up in the years since, so this is the kind of military vehicle you have to look for actively should you hope to acquire one. Despite their age, Whiskey-class submarines were well-built and had impressive capabilities.
While you can't legally outfit your own torpedoes, Whiskey-class attack submarines boast a range of up to 15,000 miles and can travel up to 20 mph on the surface and 16 while submerged. They displace 1,350 tons when underwater, and would be a fine addition to any civilian's collection of military vehicles. If a Whiskey-class sub isn't available, you can always grab a different boat manufactured and operated by the Soviet Union. One example is the Foxtrot-class submarine, which costs $2 million, though it requires some repairs to make it seaworthy.