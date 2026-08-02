When you were growing up, if you played with military-themed toys like green plastic army men or G.I. Joes, that passion doesn't always go away. Once you get older, you might appreciate and collect military items. For the more serious collector, a canteen, rucksack, or entrenching tool isn't quite enough.

That's where the post-service military vehicle market comes in. Believe it or not, civilians can purchase and operate a whole array of military vehicles. If you're interested in acquiring something like a military-used truck or sedan, there are ways to get them on the cheap, but that's not what collectors want to get to relive their early years. They're more interested in owning and operating their own tank, armored personnel carrier, or fighter plane.

Granted, buying a military vehicle doesn't mean you're one step away from establishing your own militia. You can get yourself a tank, but don't expect to be able to fire anything via its gun, as it's just for show. Still, you can own them, and depending on the laws in your area, you might even be able to drive them on the street or fly them through the sky. These are 12 of the most popular military vehicles civilians can actually own.