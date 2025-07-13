5 Odd Military Vehicles You Can Own As A Civilian

There's a unique sense of history and weight that comes with old military memorabilia. Finding a unique treasure at a surplus shop or uncovering old maps and other remnants that shed light on how soldiers operated in the heat of conflict is fascinating, and it can provide many lessons that help frame the modern world, too. People from all walks of life can find common ground in a desire to collect old military equipment, trinkets, and other gear. But one area of military collecting perhaps tops them all. Instead of buying old uniforms to explore what it might have been like to step foot on a historical battlefield, you can actually purchase a number of genuine military vehicles. Some vessels available to the civilian marketplace are surplus models that didn't take to the battlefield, while others are leftover equipment that made it back from the front.

Many collectors relish the opportunity to get behind the controls of a real military vehicle, and for lots of reasons. When World War II ended, it was veterans across the nation who started buying up heavily discounted motorcycles and jeeps direct from the government. The huge surplus of H-D WLAs kickstarted a trend among biker gangs in their preference for the Milwaukee-founded manufacturer. In fact, the WLA is one of the most important motorcycles of the war, and a military vehicle that remains a popular collector's item for many seeking this sort of addition. Five more offer a unique head-turning presence that can't be ignored.