5 Odd Military Vehicles You Can Own As A Civilian
There's a unique sense of history and weight that comes with old military memorabilia. Finding a unique treasure at a surplus shop or uncovering old maps and other remnants that shed light on how soldiers operated in the heat of conflict is fascinating, and it can provide many lessons that help frame the modern world, too. People from all walks of life can find common ground in a desire to collect old military equipment, trinkets, and other gear. But one area of military collecting perhaps tops them all. Instead of buying old uniforms to explore what it might have been like to step foot on a historical battlefield, you can actually purchase a number of genuine military vehicles. Some vessels available to the civilian marketplace are surplus models that didn't take to the battlefield, while others are leftover equipment that made it back from the front.
Many collectors relish the opportunity to get behind the controls of a real military vehicle, and for lots of reasons. When World War II ended, it was veterans across the nation who started buying up heavily discounted motorcycles and jeeps direct from the government. The huge surplus of H-D WLAs kickstarted a trend among biker gangs in their preference for the Milwaukee-founded manufacturer. In fact, the WLA is one of the most important motorcycles of the war, and a military vehicle that remains a popular collector's item for many seeking this sort of addition. Five more offer a unique head-turning presence that can't be ignored.
An original Humvee
The Humvee is the iconic predecessor to the civilian-market "Hummer" brand that would eventually emerge to produce large, gas guzzling SUVs. The AM General original took form in 1983 to replace the Jeep, when the company was granted a five year production contract to deliver over 50,000 "High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicles" or HMMWV. The unwieldy name and clunky acronym produced a sound alike stand in: "Humvee."
The Humvee began its voyage into the modern vernacular of military vehicles in 1989 across the Panamanian landscape. Hundreds of thousands have ultimately been created across numerous variations in the years since, and Humvee models continue to serve militaries across the world in all manner of combat operations, support maneuvers, and base mobility on installations back at home. This is a great place to start because the vehicle is such an iconic component to modern military design. They come in a huge range of builds and stylizations, and are surprisingly easy to drive. Moreover, Humvees can be found in abundance at government auctions and elsewhere, with prices starting ariound $3,000 and an example in generally good condition should run you no more than around $10,000.
DUKW Duck amphibious transport vehicle
The DUKW was an ingenious solution to a particularly nasty problem in the Pacific theater of WWII. Known colloquially as the "Duck," given its acronym's similarity and the vehicle's cross-medium utility that resemble the bird in real life, it drastically improved landing capabilities during the war. It was also used during the landings at Normandy on D-Day by allied forces, cementing its legendary status in the process. Thousands of DUKW made their way into allied service to support American operations as well as those of Britain, Australia, and the Soviet Union. After the war the French began using these vehicles across its various overseas territories.
While there's no denying the magnitude of this vessel, many people have actually encountered the amphibious transport solution in civilian contexts before seeing images of it supporting troop movements and ship to shore resupply. The DUKW serves as the "Duck Tours" vehicle for trips around Boston, the "Viking Splash Tour" vessel in Dublin, and the "Captain Explorer" tour solution in Singapore. The vehicle is a great piece of military history, but it's not for the faint of heart. The vessel was built with most of the components found in the inspiration vehicle's standard build (a GM truck), but had a hull installed rather than the standard body, as well as a propeller and rudder. The result is a dual-purpose vessel that weighs more than six tons!
Douglas A-4C Skyhawk
Admittedly, aircraft have a much smaller audience among interested buyers than ground vessels. While there are hundreds of millions of licensed drivers in America, the nation supports some 600,000 pilots in total (including those in commercial aviation). The resulting pool of potential buyers is therefore quite a bit smaller, but that doesn't mean decommissioned aircraft have any less value in the collection of a military history buff with means and motivation. The A-4C Skyhawk is one option for those hoping to get their hands on a former military service tool with plenty of cool factor and lots left in the tank. It was the Blue Angels' aircraft of choice between 1974 and 1986, and was even the aircraft that John McCain was famously shot down in while serving.
The Skyhawk is one of the most iconic ground attack planes in history. The aircraft can reach a top speed of 670 mph (although a record was set in one in 1959 while maintaining a 695 mph cruising speed). During the Vietnam War A-4 models were flown to support more combat missions than any other vessel. Of course, buying a decommissioned aircraft today won't bring along its 20mm cannons and bombing attachments, but that doesn't mean the plane can't be a massively interesting addition to your hangar.
Tucker Sno-Cat
Sno-Cats form a major component of the military's preparedness for cold weather environments. The tool has long been a staple in Marine Corps training operations and features prominently in bases located amid snowy, mountainous terrain. Military models feature four individual tread segments, while many civilian builds from Tucker operate on two, longer treads that reach all the way along the ground beneath the vehicle.
For those living in remote parts, or outdoor enthusiasts who maintain wilderness environments in snowy climates, a Sno-Cat is a great vehicle to introduce improved accessibility. It's designed to navigate even the most inhospitable cold weather conditions, and Sno-Cats are known as durable personnel carriers, both in uniform and in civilian scenarios. A military surplus Sno-Cat offers benefits on multiple fronts. Not only will you be taking on a vehicle that was built for the demands of the military's requirements, bringing in a functional value that's hard to match, but buying a used example offers a solid discount over new, civilian-focused options.
The iconic M4 Sherman tank
The M4 Sherman tank is perhaps the quintessential military vehicle. In no small part, it helped win the war in Europe, and dominated battlefields long after. It might sound a little batty, but you can legitimately purchase a decommissioned Sherman tank and (with enough motivation and patience) get it registered for use as a personal vehicle. Even with a licensed tank in your collection, you'll still want to be careful with how you use the historic equipment. Driving around town will surely turn some heads since a tank naturally sports some visible heavy artillery within its structure—even if those guns have been rendered inoperable.
An M4 tank in reasonably good working order will cost you nearly half a million, while some of the best examples out there go for starting prices of around $800,000 (as of 2022). These figures say nothing of the upkeep involved in keeping one of these enormous creations in operation, though. The M4 Sherman is a bona fide legend. Over 50,000 of them were built in the final years of WWII, and they were shipped out to allies around the globe through the Lend-Lease program, including Chinese forces and Free French units. If history is what you're after with the purchase of a classic military vehicle, a Sherman tank might be right up your alley!