Why Do Biker Gangs Like The Hells Angels Usually Ride Harley-Davidsons?

Certain things in life just go together. Macaroni and cheese, Batman and Robin, Yin and Yang. Much like those time-tested pairings, Harley-Davidson motorcycles have long been associated with biker gangs. But why does this connection between one of the most iconic symbols of open-road freedom and outlaw biker gangs exist? Surprisingly, the answer is as long as Sonny Barger's rap sheet.

In 1905, Harley-Davidson's first motorcycle (the Model 1) rolled out across the Wisconsin countryside. It was basically nothing more than a bicycle with a single-cylinder engine mounted to it. The legendary brand has been roaring through thick and thin for 120 years — literally longer than any of the 8.2 billion people walking the planet today. That's an incredible achievement, but it also says that no one on Earth can remember a time when there wasn't a Harley gliding down the road. So when people think of an American motorcycle, they recall one name: Harley-Davidson.

During WWI, H-D made approximately 20,000 motorcycles for the U.S. military, accounting for about half of its overall production and helping establish it as a force in America's economy. By comparison, the Indian Motorcycle Company produced nearly 50,000 for the war effort between 1917 and 1919.

The first "outlaw" biker gang didn't appear until 1935, when employees of the locomotive firm Electro-Motive Corporation created the McCook Outlaws Motorcycle Club at Matilda's Bar on old Route 66 in a suburb of Chicago. The MC stayed together while WWII raged, but activities were few and far between.