How Many Variants Did The M4 Sherman Tank Have & Why Were There So Many?

While there were many pieces of impressive equipment developed and used throughout World War II, the United States' M4 Sherman remains one of the most legendary. The M4 was built by multiple companies that churned out nearly 50,000 of the deadly machines. Like most military equipment, the M4 didn't retain the same look and feel throughout its service life, as there were a considerable number of variants produced.

These were built using the chassis of the M4 for a variety of tasks, and the sheer number of variants is surprisingly high. While the M4 and its many variants were used to dominate the battlefields of WWII, the tank remained in service into the 21st century. Israel used them during the Yom Kippur War in 1973, and they remained in service in Paraguay until 2018. New tanks could be built to combat various threats, function in unusual environments, or carry out tasks that a conventional tank could not. Even the variants of the M4 have their own sub-variants, like the M4A3(75) and (105).

These sported a 75 mm and 105mm howitzer, respectively, that was used primarily for infantry support. Others include the M4A3E2 Assault Tank, nicknamed "Jumbo," thanks to its additional armor. If you count up all of the primary variants, there were 4, but when you factor in the additional sub-variants and derivative tanks, the number rises to 35. That's a lot of variety for a single tank to have. Still, many of the variants were used throughout the conflict in numerous engagements, and they all had their purposes.