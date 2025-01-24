Sherman tanks would be an important part of the Allies' arsenal during World War II, a conflict that would be shaped by the use of tank tactics. The very first Shermans began to be manufactured for use in the conflict early in 1942, with design work and the creation of prototype models having been completed the previous year. One of the earliest models was the M4A1. Manufacturing such a mighty machine was a job for a plant with experience in developing just that, and the choice was simple. Lima Locomotive Works, in the Ohio city of Lima, built the first M4A1s.

Lima Locomotive Works began producing locomotives in 1879, and would continue to do so until the decade after World War II's conclusion, in 1956. By this time, it had become known as Baldwin-Lima-Hamilton after a merger, but it was as LLW that it began creating the Sherman. The U.S.-built model would first be wielded by British troops, distinguishing themselves at the Second Battle of El Alamein in the hands of the 8th Army.

The battle, which lasted almost two weeks from October 23 1942, may have ended very differently if not for 300 Sherman tanks that were sent from Lima for the Allies' use. The M4A1 weighed slightly over 30 tonnes, and its R975 gas engine could propel it at around 30mph. It was quite the formidable weapon, but it still had more evolving to do and more of a part to play in the developing war.

