What Does The Inside Of An M4 Sherman Tank Look Like?
The M4 Sherman Tank is one of the most storied military machines in U.S. history, as it helped the Allies defeat the Axis powers during World War II. These tanks are commonly on display at military forts because of their historical impact. Unfortunately, while you can often check out a Sherman from the outside, getting a peek within isn't something the average person has a chance to do whether they're in the military or not. It's natural for people to want to glimpse inside one of the most legendary tanks of WWII.
While climbing into an M4 Sherman isn't an option available to many, some folks have had the chance to go inside one and describe their adventure in this historical armored vehicle. Despite the tank itself being a rather large piece of equipment, there's not a ton of space to move around on the inside since it's filled with everything from communications equipment and the engine to fuel stores and ammunition supplies. Each crewmember, of which there were five, had a small space in which to do their individual jobs.
It took a commander, loader, gunner, driver, and assistant driver to operate the tank at all times. On top of all the equipment, it didn't make for a comfortable experience. It was efficient, though. There was no unnecessary space. Anything additional would have required more armor, which would have weighed it down.
The inside of an M4 Sherman Tank is cramped
Fortunately, several Shermans survived the war – over 50,000 were produced — giving many modern adventurers the chance to peek inside. Shermans include a white interior that made it easier to see when the hatch was down, reducing the need for additional electric lighting. The gun takes up plenty of room, as you might expect, and it included a gyroscopic gun stabilizer. This made it easier for the tank to get off a first shot faster than the enemy, as it could stop and shoot without delay. It was the second tank to feature such an innovation after its predecessor, the M3 Lee/Grant Tank.
While the crew was cramped inside, they had moderately comfortable chairs to sit upon or cushions to lean against, so they weren't entirely uncomfortable. That said, it wasn't uncommon for the inside of a Sherman to stink from body odor, urine (use your imagination), and cordite fumes. Because the tank often kept its hatch closed during combat, these stenches combined into a miasma of foul odors the tankers likely became used to after a time.
They wore different gear from other soldiers due to their cramped environment, including a specially designed helmet that looked similar to old football helmets. It was made to be light and comfortable, and tankers would wear these to keep their heads safe from bouncing around inside the tank during operations.