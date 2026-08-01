5 Useful iPad Accessories You Can 3D Print Yourself

There's so much to love about owning an iPad. Apart from having all the advantages of the Apple ecosystem, it has a lot of tricks up its sleeve. Like other tablets, lots of cool gadgets work with it, including mini projectors, USB hubs, power banks, and even gaming controllers. And because it's available in different sizes and specs, it's a highly flexible tool, whether you're a casual gamer or someone using it for your daily work.

That said, commercial iPad accessory offerings do have some limitations. Since they're designed for the average person's needs, they may be missing specific features you need. In some cases, the limitation may be purely aesthetic, such as a design that fits the theme of your home office or personal taste. But in other cases, it may be functional things like improving your remote-work setup, adding necessary storage, or making sure your accessories have a home.

Thankfully, if you have access to a 3D printer and some filament lying around, the world is your oyster. With so many free, editable 3D models available online, you can maximize your iPad with the perfect set of accessories. You can print accessories to customize the color and size of your iPad, as well as add features that you think are missing. Whatever your needs, there are several options worth considering for 3D printing.