TikTok's Viral Check Engine Light Pumpkin Is Every Car Owner's Nightmare

Jack-o'-lanterns are a classic part of celebrating the Halloween season. Carving malevolent images into these decorative gourds is a time-honored tradition, though people have been getting more creative with their pumpkin carving for a long time now. Triangle eyes and jagged-toothed smiles may have been spooky once upon a time, but it takes a truly modern type of horror to terrify today's audience. TikTok users might have just found a way to use this humble orange vegetable to trigger one of every car owner's biggest fears.

A trend has gone viral on the video-sharing app where people are carving their car's check engine light into their pumpkins. Anyone who's ever seen this light come on their car's dash in real life is intimately familiar with the feeling of dread that drops into the pit of their stomach when they see it. Your check engine light usually comes on when your car's onboard diagnostic system has detected something wrong with your car's emission performance, with causes ranging from benign to catastrophic. A good diagnostics tool can help you pinpoint the source of the problem, but you definitely don't want to keep driving your car with the check engine light flashing until you get it sorted out -– even if it often means that fixing whatever is wrong with it will come with a heavy service bill attached. So it's easy to see why even seeing the dreaded symbol on a pumpkin can be quite scary.

