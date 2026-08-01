5 WhatsApp Plus Perks You Don't Actually Need To Pay For

WhatsApp is the main messaging application for billions across the globe. In fact, many people prefer WhatsApp messaging over calls, and the one thing that has kept people sticking to it is that it's free to use. However, after coming under Meta's umbrella, things changed for WhatsApp. Meta has increasingly introduced paid subscriptions alongside free features, and WhatsApp is the latest app to get that treatment. After pushing Meta Verified for Facebook and Instagram, a WhatsApp Plus subscription is now available for a monthly fee of $2.99.

For that price, subscribers will get custom stickers, extra chat themes, app icon customization, new ringtones, etc. On paper, that may sound like a decent upgrade for a messaging app used by over 3 billion people every day. The catch is that WhatsApp already offers most of this for free. And for some other perks, you either need to install an extra app, or they're just a few taps away in Settings. This means you don't need to pay for those extra perks on WhatsApp, since there are workarounds to get them for free.

So, before you jump the gun and pull out your credit card to make the payment for a WhatsApp Plus subscription, here are five WhatsApp Plus perks that are either already free or free with a five-minute workaround. Check them out and then decide for yourself whether the subscription is actually worth paying for.