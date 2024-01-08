How To Create Your Own WhatsApp Stickers

WhatsApp stands out as one of the best apps for staying connected with friends and family. Its user-friendly interface, coupled with a plethora of features (including some hidden WhatsApp features you should know about), ensures easy, secure, and enjoyable communication. One way to make chatting more fun is by using stickers, which are expressive images for conveying emotions and reactions in a lively manner. While WhatsApp provides an array of ready-made stickers in its sticker gallery, you also have the option to make your own to show off your style and humor.

Currently, WhatsApp only supports sticker creation on its web version, and even then, the functionality is somewhat limited. If you're keen on crafting regular or animated stickers directly on your phone, various third-party tools and programs like Canva come to the rescue. Below, we explore the different simple ways to create your very own WhatsApp stickers on both the WhatsApp app and WhatsApp web.