13 Of The Top Milwaukee Summer Items You Can Buy

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Summer is in full swing, and that means plenty of outdoor work to keep the lawn and garden in tip-top shape. Homeowners everywhere lean on a wide collection of lawn tools to make this happen, including some niche and specialty equipment designed to handle building and cultivation tasks. Pieces of equipment like the mattock are frequently some of the most underrated tools you'll have lying around the house, but this and many other implements play a central role in managing the yard work. Others are crucial to handling indoor maintenance tasks that often creep into the picture in the heat of summer, such as HVAC repairs or electrical upgrades to improve energy efficiency and keep the home more comfortable.

Regardless of the jobs that will come across your plate this summer, Milwaukee is a solid brand to consider investing in when the to-do list starts to grow. Milwaukee is a toolmaker that owners frequently love for their powerful output, durability, and extensive catalog. The brand offers plenty of seasonal releases through a channel it calls its "pipeline," and the summer is no different from any other part of the year. Some new and existing tools in Milwaukee's stable can be incredibly valuable to a home improver, repairer, or even a professional looking to boost their capabilities when handling the typical summertime tasks. These are some of the brand's most highly rated products, with a specific focus on summer functionality.