13 Of The Top Milwaukee Summer Items You Can Buy
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Summer is in full swing, and that means plenty of outdoor work to keep the lawn and garden in tip-top shape. Homeowners everywhere lean on a wide collection of lawn tools to make this happen, including some niche and specialty equipment designed to handle building and cultivation tasks. Pieces of equipment like the mattock are frequently some of the most underrated tools you'll have lying around the house, but this and many other implements play a central role in managing the yard work. Others are crucial to handling indoor maintenance tasks that often creep into the picture in the heat of summer, such as HVAC repairs or electrical upgrades to improve energy efficiency and keep the home more comfortable.
Regardless of the jobs that will come across your plate this summer, Milwaukee is a solid brand to consider investing in when the to-do list starts to grow. Milwaukee is a toolmaker that owners frequently love for their powerful output, durability, and extensive catalog. The brand offers plenty of seasonal releases through a channel it calls its "pipeline," and the summer is no different from any other part of the year. Some new and existing tools in Milwaukee's stable can be incredibly valuable to a home improver, repairer, or even a professional looking to boost their capabilities when handling the typical summertime tasks. These are some of the brand's most highly rated products, with a specific focus on summer functionality.
Packout Kneeling Pad
Milwaukee's Packout Kneeling Pad links into your existing Packout stack seamlessly. For those who frequently work at or near ground level, this is a solid performer that can easily fit into conversations surrounding the ultimate Milwaukee Packout setup. It features a thick pad made from pressure-reducing foam. This provides a comfortable layer between your knees and the unforgiving terrain beneath them while also holding its shape for long-term comfort and viability. The pad rests on a non-slip base that maintains a firm footing, as well, reducing the potential for sliding as you're making a cut or performing precision installation work.
The pad retails for $80 at Home Depot; it measures 18.75 by 13.75 inches with a 2.25-inch depth. The product is a great option for home improvers and gardeners alike, making it an instant classic in supporting summer tasks around the house and outside. It's a great choice for those who need to get down low to plant new bulbs or seeds, or for those looking to pull weeds with less pain in their lower half. Similarly, construction and installation jobs ranging from electrical work to plastering and trim jobs can all benefit from a kneeling support tool.
M18 Fuel Brushless String Trimmer with Quik-Lok Attachment System
Milwaukee's M18 Fuel Brushless String Trimmer with Quik-Lok Attachment System offers two key advantages built into its structure. The tool is part of the M18 Fuel range, meaning it's built with a brushless motor and delivers some general improvements over standard M18 alternatives. Another technological upgrade this tool provides is Milwaukee's Quik-Lok system. The kit is available at Home Depot for $379 with an 8.0Ah battery and a charger, and it comes with the string trimming tool. However, a pole saw, hedge trimmer, and many other attachments can be installed at the end of the power head to create extreme versatility in a single tool. In total, there are 13 current attachment options within the Quik-Lok family.
The tool offers more power than a 31cc gas alternative and can reach full throttle in under 1 second. The tool's three speed settings pair up with a variable speed trigger for maximum control over the output it delivers during any job you might encounter, with a maximum rotational speed of 6,200 RPM. The trimming line offers an adjustable cutting swath that locks in at either 14 or 16 inches, and it can operate with line ranging in diameter from 0.08 to 0.095 inches for maximum compatibility with support equipment.
1-Inch Cut Capacity Bypass Hand Pruner
Priced at $50 at Home Depot, Milwaukee's 1-Inch Cut Capacity Bypass Hand Pruner is a workhorse of a hand tool. The blades are forged with high-carbon steel and coated in a low-friction finish to allow the cutting tool's precision edges to slide effortlessly through their work. The blade features an ultra-sharp grind right out of the packaging, but the tool's opening mechanism allows for easy resharpening tasks if the need arises. The tool offers a two-position lock that makes cutting smaller branches easier, and its single-inch capacity is capable of slicing through larger growth than the typical pruner outdoor enthusiasts may be used to addressing with a small hand tool. This allows the cutting equipment to serve in a wider range of lawn care needs than an owner may initially expect for greater versatility.
The pruner comes backed by a limited lifetime warranty, providing plenty of comfort in the knowledge that the tool will perform long into the future without issue. It features dipped grips for marked slip resistance and a bypass cutting blade with a secure connection between the two pieces for a durable, effective pruner ready to stand up to even the toughest lawn-clearance tasks.
Compact Folding Knife with 2.5-Inch Blade
Cutting tools are always going to play a role in home improvement projects, both inside and out, and regardless of the season. However, some implements in this realm of the toolbox are suited perfectly to outdoor maintenance tasks. The Milwaukee Compact Folding Knife with 2.5-Inch Blade is a short cutting tool, but it's one that packs a solid punch when handling tree grafting tasks, package opening jobs, and much more. This is an inexpensive knife ($15 at Home Depot), making it a prime option to add as a backup blade for more robust home improvement work or a main cutting solution for selected tasks.
The tool features a stainless steel blade that's durable enough to stay sharp for the long term. Naturally, with a short blade comes a compact overall body, featuring a four-inch handle to create a 6.5-inch total length when deployed. It's laid out with a drop point blade and features both a wire clip for easy storage on a belt or in your pocket, and a liner lock to keep the blade firmly in place when it's opened into the operational layout. Much like measuring tools and fastening gear, there's frequently more room in every toolbox for additional cutting equipment, and this is a solid option that delivers versatile performance.
M18 Fuel Brushless 21-Inch Dual-Battery Self-Propelled Mower Kit
The M18 Fuel Brushless 21-Inch Dual-Battery Self-Propelled Mower Kit is a potent solution designed to handle one of the most prominent jobs you'll encounter throughout the summer months. It's an excellent candidate for use with a large, 12.0Ah Milwaukee battery, and the kit variant of the tool comes with two of these immense Forge-badged power packs. The tool is listed at Home Depot for $1,199, which will put some budget-conscious buyers off, certainly. However, the tool's two battery packs make up a significant bulk of that price tag, and it can be had as a bare tool for a still expensive but more approachable $799 from the home improvement retailer.
The mower offers more top-end torque than a 200cc gas lawn mower, creating an extreme amount of power that's capable of efficiently slashing through even dense lawn growth. It offers bagging, mulching, and side discharge options for dealing with the cuttings, and features seven cut height positions ranging in ½-inch increments from 1 to 4 inches. The mower's self-propelled function also delivers a range of speeds from zero to 4 MPH to dial in exacting propulsion to suit your preferences.
M18 Fuel 120 MPH Handheld Blower
The M18 Fuel 120 MPH Handheld Blower is a solid option for speeding along your lawn care tasks and putting the finishing touches on a weekend of mowing and other cleanup jobs. The tool offers a surprisingly quiet operating volume with a 54 dB(A) volume that Milwaukee claims is 40% quieter than competing models from other brands. The blower also delivers a maximum speed of 120 MPH with a 500 CFM blowing volume and can reach its full throttle in less than a second. The tool features the ability to attach alternative nozzle components to the end, giving you additional versatility in blowing away debris with ease.
The blower weighs a smidge over five pounds, making it easy to carry around the yard, even over extended periods of cleanup work. The tool is listed at Home Depot for $199 as a bare tool, and it's also available in various kit formats, with an option that includes two 12Ah batteries and a charger for $499. Buyers looking for more than one outdoor power tool can also bundle the blower with other Milwaukee power tools for a variety of different approaches to their shopping needs.
M18 Fuel Quik-Lok Cultivator Attachment
Milwaukee's Quik-Lok system is incredibly valuable for handling all the usual suspects out in the yard, but a variety of other attachments that fall outside the ordinary can also be versatile additions to your garage when handling landscaping needs. The M18 Fuel Quik-Lok Cultivator Attachment is a $249 purchase at Home Depot and attaches straight to your Quik-Lok power head (which can also be purchased alongside the cultivator for a bundle price of $469). This component replaces your edger or string trimmer at the end of the tool's reach. The cultivator attachment features nine-inch steel tines that are durable and more than capable of digging through even dense or compacted soil.
This tool can be incredibly helpful in preparing your raised garden beds and other growing areas for new planting. The summer is frequently a time of harvesting the things you've been growing since the weather began to warm in the early spring. This also means that avid gardeners will be looking to prepare their soil for the next round of growth that will lead them into the fall. This attachment tool makes that process far less time-consuming and physically demanding.
M18 Fuel 8-Inch Hatchet Pruning Saw
A small chainsaw can be a real difference maker for all kinds of lawn clearance tasks. The M18 Fuel 8-Inch Hatchet Pruning Saw is a great example of a tool in this realm that can be a major upgrade for a home improver looking for something new. The saw can be found at Home Depot for $279 as a bare tool and features a maximum cut diameter of 7.5 inches. This is more than enough to support sawing through even thick growth around your lawn.
This is not going to be a professional land clearance tool, but most homeowners looking to beautify their yard in the summer don't need that kind of capability. Importantly, larger chainsaws account for an outsized volume of power tool injuries, and homeowners who are using this tool out of its native context and perhaps even a general lack of experience can often find themselves susceptible to becoming a part of this statistic. This Milwaukee model weighs just under five pounds and features an 82dB(A) noise level. It's capable of reaching its full throttle in under one second and operates with a variable speed trigger for enhanced precision control over the saw's cutting function.
M12 Brushless Pruner Shears Kit
The typical pruning shear that many home gardeners will be familiar with is a hand tool. These pruners feature grips that you squeeze together to operate the blade. This isn't a particularly complex tool, and many users become frustrated with the physical toll it takes on their grip strength after even a short time using traditional pruning shears. This is where an alternative like the M12 Brushless Pruner Shears Kit comes into play. This is part of Milwaukee's scaled-down 12V portable productivity system and this tool doesn't disappoint in that regard, weighing a little over 3 pounds. It's available at Home Depot in a kit with a 2Ah battery and charger for $249 or as a bare tool for $199. The small price hike for a battery to run Milwaukee's M12 system tools and a charger makes this a solid entry point into the tool range for Milwaukee enthusiasts looking for something new to power their home improvement tasks.
The tool offers up to 1,000 cuts per charge through half-inch branches, and it operates with a 2.25-inch blade that can handle 1.25-inch cut diameters. This tool promises to reduce muscle effort by 75% when compared with a manual pruning shear, meaning you can handle a significantly higher volume of targeted cutting without experiencing the fatigue that usually accompanies this type of implement.
Gridiron Cotton Polyester UV-Protective and Moisture Wicking Pocket T-Shirt
Milwaukee is known for its power tools, specifically, but the brand also offers a wide range of additional support products, including its Gridiron range of clothing. The Gridiron Cotton Polyester UV-Protective and Moisture Wicking Pocket T-Shirt is a $23 purchase at Home Depot and can be found in five color options. The shirt features a chest pocket that allows you to store small tools easily for quick access, with the Milwaukee logo prominently emblazoned on the top edge of the pocket for a stylish finish.
These shirts feature reinforced seams and hems for extra durability, and they're designed to deliver the comfort of a broken-in T-shirt right off the shelf, reducing any potential need to prepare the shirts for comfort on the jobsite. This moisture-wicking fabric can really make a big difference in the summer heat, and the shirts offer anti-odor technology that helps keep you smelling fresh for longer while working on projects around the house or yard.
M18 Fuel 24-Inch Brushless Hedge Trimmer
The M18 Fuel 24-Inch Brushless Hedge Trimmer is a natural addition to this list, offering itself as a $279 bare tool purchase at Home Depot. The tool can cut through 1.25-inch branches; for lawn maintainers with more extensive cutting requirements, Milwaukee also makes a 30-inch model that's priced at $329. The hedge trimmer features a five-position rotating handle for enhanced access to bushes and branches you may be targeting. It also features a double-sided blade set with sharpened cutting components on both ends of each blade for maximum performance. The tool produces 3,200 strokes per minute and features a sweep attachment that allows for cleaner cuts with greater control when increased precision is required.
The tool weighs just under 10 pounds and can add a fast-cutting option to your arsenal just in time to deal with the rapid growth of bushes and other plant material in a summertime lawn. Many homeowners will cut down hedges numerous times throughout this primary growing season, and a tool that offers both wanton destruction with a fast and powerful cutting stroke through bulk material removal as well as a more precise cutting action can be a real winner when tackling these jobs.
Two-Pack Gridiron Workskin Fitted Hats
Another Gridiron apparel product from Milwaukee is the Two-Pack Gridiron Workskin Fitted Hats. The pair of hats can be found at Home Depot for $54. They feature a moisture wicking fabric with a lightweight, breathable design that will help keep you comfortable and cool even in the stifling heat of the summer. The hats feature an adjustable snap back closure for easy adjustment and a refined look.
These hats also block harmful UV radiation from the Sun and feature curved visors you can bend into your desired position for comfort and enhanced visibility while working on the jobsite or in the yard. The pair of hats is available in three color combinations from Home Depot, giving buyers plenty of options to suit their style. Naturally, the ability to keep sweat off your face is also a big deal for maintaining productivity and comfort throughout your outdoor tasks.
Digital Angle Gauge
An interesting option that can help during summer building efforts as well as other home improvement projects throughout the year is the Digital Angle Gauge. This is a Milwaukee accessory that buyers rate highly, with 93% of customers recommending the product to others and 138 Home Depot buyers giving it a 4.6-star average rating. It's available at the outlet for $33, and I personally have experience with another tool that does this exact same job, but not a Milwaukee-branded model.
The digital angle gauge can be incredibly useful for matching measured angles as you line up cuts through a miter or table saw. The tool features amplified rare earth magnets that offer a secure attachment to your blade or metal cutting base, and as you adjust for a cut, it gives you feedback on the angle you're producing relative to 90 degrees. It also features an assist arrow that points to the nearest 90-degree measurement, giving you a solid reference point as you prepare workpieces.
Methodology
All of these Milwaukee products have been rated by at least 100 buyers. The worst-rated piece of gear among the collection has earned a 4.5-star average rating. Each one is also geared specifically toward outdoor landscaping and maintenance that frequently take place during the summer, or designed to help tool users combat summer weather conditions.