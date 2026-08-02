12 Under-Powered Trucks With Disappointingly Weak Engines

When you think about trucks, capability, rather than the lack thereof, should come to mind: cargo-filled beds hungry for more, heavily laden trailers getting easily yanked up scenic alpine terrain, and tire-smoking torque flinging dirt on some mud-filled job site. With over a century of truck culture under our collective belts we have come to see trucks as heroes in their own right, but not every truck of the last few decades has been a Hercules.

Often forgotten in this day of heavy duty diesel trucks with nearly 1,000 lb-ft of torque on hand, is the fact that some real hardworking trucks have provided years of service for millions of owners despite having power outputs that could be regarded as disappointing if you are feeling charitable and absurdly anemic if you are not so charitably inclined.

All trucks have their virtues: some are fuel efficient, some are reliable, others agile or stylish, but none of the following will be accused of being overpowered or particularly fast. In fact, some would need a head start to get out of their own way. These trucks have disappointingly weak power output and the numbers to prove it. However, they're also more than simply weaklings hiding amidst a brawny crowd, offering other charms to ease the pain of patient owners as they work toward 60 mph.