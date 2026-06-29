What's The Difference Between Tier 3 And Tier 4 Diesel Engines?

The modern diesel engine powering your car is a far cry from the "industrial" diesel engines that were better known for the clouds of black smoke they emitted than any nod towards reduced emissions. Today's road-going diesel engines are highly regulated regarding the emission standards they're expected to meet. Essentially, their loud and dirty reputation is now relegated to the status of a diesel engine myth you should stop believing.

But for diesel engines that don't power our road vehicles, there's a different set of regulations governing emissions. The Environmental Protection Agency's (EPA) Tier system applies specifically to nonroad diesel engines — those used in construction, agricultural equipment, industrial generators, and mining vehicles, to name a few.

The standards system has been in place since 1994, when the EPA introduced rules governing Tiers 1 through 3. The rules were to be phased in from 1996 to 2000, and covered all nonroad or off-road diesel engines with more than 50 hp. Tier 2 and Tier 3-rated engines had to comply with increasingly stringent environmental standards, which were phased in from 2000 onwards.

Tier 4 is the latest generation of this rating system and applies a near-zero emissions standard that new nonroad diesel engines must meet today; these regulations were phased in between 2008 and 2015. While Tier 3 engines rely mainly on internal engine improvements to reduce pollution, Tier 4 engines use advanced exhaust aftertreatment systems to reduce emissions by up to 90 percent.