What Exactly Is DEF & What Does The Acronym Stand For?

The modern world relies on vehicles of all kinds for everything from personal transportation to the facilitation of international trade. These vehicles — which range from passenger cars and SUVs to diesel semi trucks, airplanes, and cargo ships — are extremely impressive feats of engineering and have had an immense impact on contemporary life. However, they do have a downside: namely, the harmful emissions they frequently expel into our atmosphere.

Fortunately, the transportation industry has come a long way in recent decades, especially when it comes to automobiles. Through the use of anti-pollution legislature, like the Clean Air Act, and modern automotive technology, like catalytic converters, the vehicles we drive are more efficient and eco-friendly than ever. While some of the first mainstream advancements in emissions-busting tech targeted gas-powered cars, the diesel industry is catching up, and today, new diesel vehicles are required to use DEF to curb emissions.

If you're not involved in the car world, and you don't own a modern diesel vehicle, you may have never heard of DEF. Alternatively, if you do own a newer diesel vehicle or are in the market for one, you may be curious about what DEF is and what the acronym means. The letters DEF stand for diesel exhaust fluid. Sometimes, you'll hear people refer to it as DEF fluid, and all three formats are acceptable. If you're interested in learning more about DEF, how it works, and what vehicles must use it, stick around. Here's the scoop on DEF.

