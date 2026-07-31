12 Interesting Mini Gadgets You Can Buy From Ace Hardware
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Ace Hardware is generally associated with home improvement tools, lawn care, paint, lighting, and the kind of garage staples you may need for a repair job. However, the retailer's online portal also has a wide range of smaller gadgets that do not take up much space but can still be useful around the house, in the garage, inside a car, or even when you're traveling. These are not always the flashiest products, but they can solve very specific problems without requiring a large tool. Mini gadgets are nice to have for exactly that reason. Since they're easy to carry around, you can keep them in a tool bag, your car's glove box, or even a backpack and use them wherever the need arises.
Some of the products below are meant for repairs, while others are for cleaning, monitoring, lighting, food prep, or smart-home control. The common factor is that they offer practical functionality in a compact form. They're also easier to store, which matters if you already have a crowded garage, a small apartment, or a drawer full of tools and accessories. We've browsed through innumerable product pages on Ace Hardware and shortlisted some of the most interesting mini gadgets worth looking at if you want something portable and useful at home without buying a full-sized appliance or tool.
Feit smart water leak sensor
The Feit water leak sensor is a compact, battery-operated device meant to help detect sudden leaks and water damage at home. According to the brand, it can be mounted in the kitchen, bathroom, or basement. It sends alerts through the Feit Electric app when water is detected. There's also an audible alarm at the location of the moisture, so it can notify you both locally and through your phone. Water leak sensors like these are useful for rental properties, vacation homes, and homes in flood- or freeze-prone zones.
You can choose to install it using screws or double-sided tape, so you don't necessarily need to leave it on a counter or floor. The sensor is part of Feit Electric's smart home security line of cameras, sensors, and more, which is worth noting if you already use products from the same ecosystem. The water leak sensor has built-in Wi-Fi, remote access, and an LED indicator light that shows whether the device is connected. You don't need a hub to use this sensor, though a 2.4GHz Wi-Fi network is needed for wireless setup. Since the sensor is compact and battery-powered, you can even move it around from one spot to another if you suspect a leak in a different location.
LightKeeper Pro incandescent light repair kit
The LightKeeper Pro is a small repair tool for incandescent light sets. Whether you have Christmas lights on your tree or fairy lights on your room wall that don't work anymore, this is the tool to get for repairing those lights with its Quick Fix Trigger, which addresses the main cause of light set failures. The trigger can help the light set illuminate again, making it easier to see which bulbs are bad. It's meant for things like pre-lit trees, icicle lights, net lights, wreaths, and wire-frame decor. It can be used for both indoor and outdoor lights. That matters because the same tool can be used across different types of holiday light setups instead of being limited to only a tree or outdoor decor.
The tool has an audible voltage detector that traces the circuit to the point of interruption, which helps narrow down where the problem is located. It also has a built-in storage compartment in the handle, so smaller parts can stay with the tool when it's not being used. You can use this tool to repair damaged bulbs at the plug or at the bulb socket, and there's also a 3-way bulb puller included. If you already have incandescent light strings around the house that don't work anymore, investing in a gadget like this makes a lot of sense instead of buying new lights again.
Skil cordless electric screwdriver
All you DIY enthusiasts who love getting your hands dirty when trying to fix stuff at home are going to love this next gadget! The Skil 4V cordless electric screwdriver is built for small jobs and repairs, such as assembling furniture, working on toys, or tightening screws in hard-to-reach cabinets. The screwdriver has a pivoting head that locks into three positions: 0, 22.5, and 45 degrees. That gives you a little more flexibility and leverage when you're working in tight spaces. It also has three torque settings that you can adjust based on the task. Its forward and reverse trigger button is positioned for one-finger use, and an LED light helps with visibility in darker areas. Notably, it's a 4V cordless electric screwdriver kit, and the set includes the power screwdriver, a USB-A to USB-C charging cable, and a two-piece bit set.
Both included bits are 2-inch bits, so the package has the basic accessories needed to start using it. The integrated battery charges through a USB-C port, which keeps the charging setup simple compared to tools that need a separate charging dock. You can simply plug in your phone charger and call it a day. The main appeal here is the size and shape; it's easy to store and carry around without being too heavy or bulky. If the job involves small screws and awkward angles, the pivoting head and LED light also come into play.
Taylor digital thermometer
If you're looking to keep tabs on the ambient temperature and humidity at home or in office, the Taylor digital thermometer is a small indoor thermometer and hygrometer that looks like a desk clock. It can measure indoor temperatures between 14 degrees Fahrenheit and 122 degrees Fahrenheit, or -10 degrees Celsius and 50 degrees Celsius. It also measures indoor humidity from 20% to 90%, which can be useful if you want a quick look at the conditions inside a room. One useful part of the display is the 5-level humidity comfort indicator, which gives a simple readout of the home's internal conditions. Apart from this, you can also use it as a simple clock.
Notably, the unit is not limited to showing only the current reading; it can also show the recorded minimum and maximum values over a period. Old insulation, direct sunlight, or extreme outdoor temperatures can affect how a living space feels, which is the kind of situation this monitor is meant to help track. The Taylor thermometer is tiny and is powered by two AAA batteries. Since it's small, it can sit in a bedroom, kitchen, basement, or another indoor area where you want a quick temperature and humidity readout without using a larger weather station.
Coast LED pen light
If you often find yourself in situations where it's too dark to see what's in front of you, or there's no light reaching a particular corner of an object you're fixing, the Coast G20 can be a worthy purchase. It's a slim LED pen light that can be stored in a shirt pocket, tool bag, or your car's glove box. It uses Coast's Inspection Beam Optic, which is optimized for close-up use with crisp edges and little glare. According to the product page, the light creates a circular beam that illuminates the area where you need it, which makes it useful for small inspection tasks.
The G20 is a 36-lumen LED pen light that runs on AAA batteries. There's also a pocket clip, which is important for a pen-style flashlight because it makes it easier to keep it attached to clothing or a bag. The Coast flashlight pen is impact- and weather-resistant, and it's tested and rated to ANSI/FL1 standards and backed by Coast's lifetime warranty against defects in materials and workmanship. Note that this isn't the type of flashlight you want to use to see long distances in the dark. It's primarily made for focused work.
Dremel cordless multipurpose tool kit
The Dremel 4V Versa is a compact cordless cleaning tool made for high-speed scrubbing. It can be used on soap scum, food particles that are hard to get off, grease, dirt, and more. Since it has a lightweight and compact design, it is meant for single-hand use and for reaching tighter spaces where a larger scrubber would be awkward. You can quickly switch between the included accessories thanks to the hook-and-loop interface, letting you move from surfaces like tile and glass to upholstery and metal. The Versa can be used with or without water and cleaner, depending on the application. It uses a lithium-ion battery, which means it's rechargeable via the included cable.
Thanks to its versatile nature, it's suitable for indoor and outdoor use as well as both dry and wet applications. The kit includes the Versa Power Cleaner, one heavy-duty pad, one eraser pad, one non-scratch pad, one bristle brush, a backing pad, a splash pad, and a charger. There's a textured, soft grip for comfort and control. The brand includes a 2-year warranty, which is certainly welcome for a tool that's going to be used around moisture. This is still a small cleaning tool, but the included pads and brush are what make it more useful than a basic handheld scrubber.
Dremel micro engraver tool
Dremel has made yet another entry on this list, this time with the Dremel micro engraver tool. It's a small corded tool for engraving or writing/drawing on different materials. As per the brand, it can be used on metal, plastic, glass, ceramic, wood, and leather. It includes a soft-grip body and variable stroke control, so you can etch fine lines or deeper grooves depending on what you are working on. You can also get the replaceable 9929 diamond engraving point, which lets the tool engrave on most hard, heavy-duty surfaces, not just those listed by the brand. A letter and number template is included to help etch words and digits.
Since the tool is described as light and compact, it's meant to be comfortable for precision engraving work rather than serve as a bulky shop tool. Dremel is positioning this as a craft tool for personalization, which means you can give your belongings made of leather, wood, or metal a personal touch. That does not mean it's suitable for every material or every job, and it's certainly not an industrial tool meant for serious business.
Slime digital tire pressure gauge
This one's meant to live either in your garage or inside your vehicle. Heck, it's so affordable that you can get multiple units for all your vehicles. The Slime digital tire pressure gauge is a small automotive gadget for checking tire pressure. It measures from 5 PSI to 150 PSI, which covers a wide range of use cases. It also has a lighted tip, which makes it easier to check tire pressure at night or in low light. That's a simple feature, but it matters when you're working around a car tire in a dark garage or parking lot. You also get the option to switch between PSI, kPa, and bar units. It has automatic shutoff, a digital LED screen, and a long-lasting battery.
There isn't a long list of complicated functions here, but that is also the point of a small tire pressure gauge. The digital screen is definitely a plus, since reading a manual scale might be challenging in certain situations. It's one of the simpler products on this list, but the features are practical, and it's an excellent tool if you have a car that doesn't have a built-in tire pressure monitoring system.
Eva-Dry mini dehumidifier
If you're looking for a compact moisture-control gadget for small enclosed areas, the Eva-Dry mini dehumidifier is worth considering. It is designed to absorb moisture from spaces up to 333 cubic feet, and it's useful for protecting against mold, mildew, moisture, and the damage caused by them in spaces such as closets, bedrooms, kitchens, basements, vehicles, cabins, boats, and pretty much any confined area. Unlike many powered dehumidifiers, this Eva-Dry model does not need external power to operate. It has no batteries or power cord, and it absorbs approximately 8 to 10 ounces of moisture in 3 to 8 weeks, depending on humidity levels.
It can be used in environments with an air conditioner, although it's worth noting that the main use case is not drying out a large room like a standard plug-in dehumidifier. It's specifically meant for smaller spots where excess moisture can collect and where a powered appliance would not be convenient. If you're a 3D printing enthusiast or you store camera lenses and other hardware at home that shouldn't be subjected to moisture, this is a useful option for your cabinets. Since the unit does not need an outlet, batteries, or a cord, it is easy to place in an enclosed area and forget about it.
Leviton mini smart plug
The Leviton mini smart plug is an adapter that plugs into a standard wall outlet and gives you wireless control over connected devices. It works with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, and Siri, so you're covered no matter which voice assistant you prefer. The fact that you can wirelessly control compatible devices via your smartphone from anywhere in the world is one of the main features of this smart plug. The adapter can be used on its own or attached to a home automation system. Imagine you have an old toaster or coffee maker that isn't connected to your network and, hence, cannot be controlled remotely. Using a gadget like this, it's possible to turn the appliance on and off at a set time every day.
Smart plugs like this add smart control through a plug-in device rather than through electrical work, which is a much simpler solution — especially in a rented place. While there are many smart plugs out there, this one from Leviton is rather tiny and compact, which is useful if you have multiple outlets next to each other or one below the other.
Cuisinart mini food processor
Who doesn't like an extra helping hand in the kitchen after a long day at work? Well, the Cuisinart mini food processor aims to do exactly that. It's a compact three-cup food processor for smaller food preparation tasks. For instance, it can chop herbs and finely grind hard cheese, which gives you an idea of the scale it is meant for. There's a 24-ounce work bowl and a 250-watt motor, so it's not trying to replace a large food processor. Instead, it's a helpful aid in the kitchen that you can use to handle smaller tasks so that your primary machine stays available for larger tasks.
The auto-reversing smart blade helps the appliance process both soft and hard foods. The food processor has touchpad controls, and it is BPA-free. For cleanup, all you have to do is wipe the touchpad after use and put the removable parts into a dishwasher. Whether you have limited counter space or only need a food processor for modest prep jobs, the compact size is the main reason to consider it.
DeWalt wearable Bluetooth speaker
While we've seen headphones getting smaller with time, the trend hasn't really caught up to high-quality Bluetooth speakers. The DeWalt wearable mini speaker is an exception, though. It's an ultra-compact speaker made for music and calls that can be clipped onto your shirt or jacket, making it easy to listen to your favorite tracks when you're out and about. It weighs under two ounces and attaches using a sturdy clip. That wearable design is the main appeal, since you can keep it clipped to yourself instead of setting it down somewhere. It also has an IP56 rating for water, sweat, and dust resistance, which is meant to help it handle jobsite conditions. It also has oversized multi-function buttons for gloved hands, which is a thoughtful addition.
Additionally, there's noise suppression for making and receiving calls, along with up to 10 hours of battery life. If you listen to music a lot or attend several calls while moving around a workspace, and don't want to use headphones for long durations since they hurt your ears, the DeWalt mini speaker is the way to go. It is slightly pricey, but that's what you would expect from a niche product.
How we picked these gadgets
Ace Hardware isn't particularly known for gadgets, so finding a bunch of useful mini gadgets on the platform wasn't the simplest of tasks. Among all the shortlisted items, the ones that made it to this list are what we thought were genuinely useful gizmos that could add value in everyday life. Of course, they also had to be smaller than other gadgets of their kind to suit the "mini" moniker. We've also made it a point to include products with a minimum rating of four stars and at least 100 reviews. For newer products or those that didn't have sufficient reviews yet, we referenced other online portals such as Home Depot and Amazon, among others, and picked the best-rated ones.