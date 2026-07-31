12 Interesting Mini Gadgets You Can Buy From Ace Hardware

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Ace Hardware is generally associated with home improvement tools, lawn care, paint, lighting, and the kind of garage staples you may need for a repair job. However, the retailer's online portal also has a wide range of smaller gadgets that do not take up much space but can still be useful around the house, in the garage, inside a car, or even when you're traveling. These are not always the flashiest products, but they can solve very specific problems without requiring a large tool. Mini gadgets are nice to have for exactly that reason. Since they're easy to carry around, you can keep them in a tool bag, your car's glove box, or even a backpack and use them wherever the need arises.

Some of the products below are meant for repairs, while others are for cleaning, monitoring, lighting, food prep, or smart-home control. The common factor is that they offer practical functionality in a compact form. They're also easier to store, which matters if you already have a crowded garage, a small apartment, or a drawer full of tools and accessories. We've browsed through innumerable product pages on Ace Hardware and shortlisted some of the most interesting mini gadgets worth looking at if you want something portable and useful at home without buying a full-sized appliance or tool.