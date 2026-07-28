4 Drawbacks Of Buying A Google Pixel Phone
Google has been in the business of making smartphones ever since the early days of Android. However, Google's early phones, the Nexus lineup, were actually manufactured by other companies like HTC, Samsung, LG, and Huawei, resulting in different hardware designs and feature sets every time. The company finally found its footing with the Pixel lineup that debuted in 2016 and, in more recent years, has established a stronger identity with a consistent design language.
If you're buying a Pixel smartphone today, you're doing it primarily for the software experience. Google offers up to seven years of Android updates across its Pixel lineup. Since it also happens to develop the Android operating system, Pixel users enjoy these updates on day one. Pixels have also garnered a reputation for offering some of the best camera systems in a smartphone. Despite these benefits, Pixels aren't always as easy to recommend as other Android phones.
There are a few reasons behind this, ranging from performance compromises to slow-paced hardware improvements. It also doesn't help that a flagship from Google costs more than the Samsung Galaxy S26, which has a similar screen size, a great camera system, a powerful system-on-a-chip (SoC), and more starting storage. Here's a closer look at some of the corners the Google Pixel series cuts and why they might be dealbreakers to some people.
Google's Tensor chip is falling behind
Your smartphone doesn't have to be the most powerful portable computer you own, but when you're paying close to $1,000 for a flagship, you'd expect it to at least keep up with the competition. All current-generation Google devices, except for the Pixel 10a, ship with the in-house Tensor G5 chip, which, on paper, is significantly slower than the latest from Qualcomm. The budget Pixel 10a doesn't even get that, running the older Tensor G4 that debuted in the Pixel 9 series in 2024. According to NanoReview, the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 scores up to 2.7x higher than the Tensor G5 in AnTuTu benchmarks.
Of course, real-world use is more than just stress testing your phone's CPU and GPU using synthetic benchmarks. In our review of the Pixel 10 Pro XL, we didn't report any performance issues, but for people who are hoping to enjoy the most graphically demanding games out there, the Pixel's weaker GPU performance may be a dealbreaker.
Some Pixel features are region-locked
Google is a software-first company, which is why many praise its Pixel devices, not because of their hardware, but because of the exclusive software features these phones offer. Unfortunately, a few of these headlining features are region-locked and might not be available to everyone. For instance, the enhanced call screening functionality is only available in select countries, including Germany, France, Australia, and India. In fact, for the feature to screen your calls automatically, you will have to be located in the United States.
Call Notes is another useful addition that lets you transcribe, summarize, and generate important points discussed during a conversation. Not only does this feature not work on Google's budget A-series devices, but its availability is also restricted to a limited number of countries and languages. Other features like Hold for Me and Take a Message are also limited to certain regions. Even something as basic as Scam Detection isn't as widely available as you might think.
Google is not the only brand that's guilty of advertising region-locked features, as other companies like Apple and Samsung limit functionality based on where you live, too. However, if you're planning to buy a Pixel primarily because one of these nice-to-have features caught your eye, it's worth checking if it actually works on your device, in your location, and in your language.
Pixel phones may not appear to be that exciting
Modern Pixel smartphones are well built, typically pairing a glass sandwich construction with an aluminum frame. You also get a bright display with thin, uniform bezels and a flagship camera system. Yet, next to the rest of the Android field, it's easy to realize just how safe the Pixel plays.
For instance, Oppo's flagships are known for pushing the boundaries of camera hardware by including large sensors and periscope cameras like the Find X9 Ultra's, which hits 10x optical zoom without an add-on lens. OnePlus, on the other hand, sells some of the most powerful smartphones that undercut other options in price. Many Chinese phone makers have also made the switch to using silicon-carbon batteries. These batteries are high-density and known to last long. Gaming phones, like ones from Red Magic, come with active cooling solutions and capacitive shoulder triggers, delivering an experience closer to an actual controller.
Some users even feel the software experience on Pixel phones is a bit bland. Compared to feature-rich Android skins like One UI and OxygenOS, the Pixel interface is more on the minimalistic side. In our review of the Pixel 10a, we noted how it was basically the same phone as last year's. There's nothing inherently wrong with recycling a formula that works, but it does come at the cost of seeming uninspired.
Pixel phones sometimes struggle with battery life
How long your phone lasts on a single charge depends on various factors, including the kind of workload you put it through, how bright your screen is on average, and if you're relying more on 5G than a stable Wi-Fi connection. To combat the growing requirements of modern smartphones, manufacturers have been fitting their phones with increasingly larger batteries every year. In fact, the market now has many Android phones with silicon-carbon batteries that offer capacities of 7,000mAh or higher.
Even the mainstream manufacturers that are playing it safe are either doing great with optimization or simply packing in larger lithium-ion cells. Samsung's most premium flagship, for instance, has shipped with the same 5,000mAh battery capacity since the Galaxy S20 Ultra in 2020, but has managed to deliver all-day battery life thanks to improvements in display and chipset efficiency. Phones from Chinese manufacturers like OnePlus and Xiaomi not only pack in larger batteries but also feature significantly faster charging speeds of up to 120W in certain regions.
The Google Pixel, on the other hand, doesn't stand out for its battery life claims. In a comprehensive battery test carried out by YouTuber MrWhoseTheBoss, the Pixel 10 Pro XL came in last place with nine hours and 53 minutes, followed by the Samsung S25 Ultra with 10 hours and 43 minutes.