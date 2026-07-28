4 Drawbacks Of Buying A Google Pixel Phone

Google has been in the business of making smartphones ever since the early days of Android. However, Google's early phones, the Nexus lineup, were actually manufactured by other companies like HTC, Samsung, LG, and Huawei, resulting in different hardware designs and feature sets every time. The company finally found its footing with the Pixel lineup that debuted in 2016 and, in more recent years, has established a stronger identity with a consistent design language.

If you're buying a Pixel smartphone today, you're doing it primarily for the software experience. Google offers up to seven years of Android updates across its Pixel lineup. Since it also happens to develop the Android operating system, Pixel users enjoy these updates on day one. Pixels have also garnered a reputation for offering some of the best camera systems in a smartphone. Despite these benefits, Pixels aren't always as easy to recommend as other Android phones.

There are a few reasons behind this, ranging from performance compromises to slow-paced hardware improvements. It also doesn't help that a flagship from Google costs more than the Samsung Galaxy S26, which has a similar screen size, a great camera system, a powerful system-on-a-chip (SoC), and more starting storage. Here's a closer look at some of the corners the Google Pixel series cuts and why they might be dealbreakers to some people.