4 Common Problems With Mazda CX-5
In 2013, Mazda rolled out the CX-5, a five-seater SUV that is smaller than other SUVs in the CX lineup. Although the CX-5 has changed quite a bit since it first rolled off the assembly line, the model was still going strong for the 2026 model year. However, Mazda's 2026 CX-5 received a redesigned interior. A physical extension offered more interior space plus added safety features and technology upgrades — including infotainment fixes.
The infotainment updates may have been a long time coming; SlashGear reviewed the 2016 Mazda CX-5 and found the system lacking. It turns out, though, that the 2016 CX-5 is the absolutely worst-rated CX-5 year. That's according to data from CarComplaints and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA). No matter the year you're looking at, there are a few things to know before buying a Mazda CX-5.
Consider the SUV's relative resale value and reliability ratings, for starters. Beyond those details, some used Mazda CX-5s may not be the best buy, especially if they're plagued by the apparently too-common problems with the model. In reviewing NHTSA and CarComplaints data, we found four significant issues with the CX-5. More details are included in our methodology at the end of the list.
Running light failure
Running light failures are a frequently reported problem with the Mazda CX-5. Over every model year with consumer-submitted complaints on CarComplaints, failures in the daytime running lights are the most frequently reported problem. Out of over 700 complaints reported to CarComplaints, the majority of consumers had to replace their headlights.
Though various model years may be affected by the same failure, CarComplaints data highlights the 2016 CX-5. In general, consumers detailed flickering or dimming lights that eventually failed. Some reported sudden failure. Not only do drivers report many headlight problems, but the NHTSA also documents a recall related to the problem.
In 2020, Mazda recalled the 2016 CX-5 because the daytime running lights could fail, a safety concern because reduced visibility could cause a crash. The recall noted that more than 36,000 vehicles could be affected by the recall. Though CarComplaints' consumer comments reflect dissatisfaction with repair costs, Mazda's recall did cover headlight inspection and replacement as needed.
Acceleration while braking
Acceleration happening while drivers are braking is a worrisome problem reported by CX-5 owners. According to data compiled by CarComplaints using consumer-reported CX-5 problems, acceleration while braking is the second-worst concern. Not only is the issue commonly reported, but it's also "really awful" on CarComplaints' severity scale, earning a 9.4 out of 10.
Though the acceleration issue is not limited to a specific CX-5 model year, CarComplaints' data reflects significant issues with the 2019 CX-5, in particular. Consumer-submitted complaints generally describe sudden braking in traffic while the driver is accelerating. Although CarComplaints highlights the 2019 CX-5, brakes are an oft-reported problem with the 2016 model year via NHTSA reports, too.
CarComplaints points out that, like other performance issues, the acceleration problem may be covered by a warranty. However, no recall exists for that explicit issue for the 2019 CX-5. Worth noting is the fact that the NHTSA does list two recalls for the 2019 model. Both are for problems that could cause the engine to stall; one is for a fuel pump failure affecting up to about 121,000 units, and another is for a software issue affecting up to around 262,000 models.
Subpar windshield quality
Numerous complaints report subpar windshield quality on Mazda CX-5 models. Per CarComplaints, the third-worst Mazda CX-5 problem is the windshield cracking easily. Windshield cracks can pose a safety issue, and with over 200 complaints from drivers, it's easy to see why the concern is significant enough to make our list.
Windshield cracks can and do happen randomly, but consumer comments on CarComplaints reflect large, fast-moving cracks with seemingly minor incidents. One point of contention based on consumer submissions seems to be that windshield replacement is complicated by the CX-5's sensors inside the glass.
A manufacturer communication from Mazda notes that should consumers experience chips or cracks in their windshields near where the Forward Sensing Camera and Laser Sensors are, they should not try to repair it. Rather, the entire windshield needs to be replaced to avoid damage to those sensors. Overall, CarComplaints estimates that the repair cost for windshield problems is about $780. This figure could be based on the fact that various drivers reported having their windshields fixed versus replaced completely.
Engine issues
Engine issues are, according to CarComplaints, the top consumer-reported category for problems with the Mazda CX-5. While daytime running light failures and windshield cracks are significant problems, it's the engine-adjacent acceleration problem — and other engine concerns — that drives up the overall category and makes it the worst.
In addition to unexplained acceleration, CarComplaints also lists engine light inconsistencies and cracked cylinder heads as significant problems across multiple model years of CX-5s. In this category, the 2014 CX-5 leads the way in complaints, with the 2018 coming in close behind. Though other model years also have many consumer complaints for engine problems, CarComplaints reflects the most significant engine issues with the 2019 CX-5.
Engine problems reported to the NHTSA echo the issues submitted to CarComplaints, with many drivers experiencing check engine light inconsistencies. In some cases, the check engine light was the only reported problem. In others, it was complete engine failure akin to that reported to CarComplaints. Cracked cylinder heads resulting in major oil leaks are a "really awful" on CarComplaints' severity scale, costing around $4,800.
Methodology
To determine the four most common problems with Mazda CX-5 models, we reviewed CarComplaints data for the most-reported issues. Then, we determined the most-recalled and most-complained-about CX-5 model year via NHTSA data, which turned out to be the 2016 model year in both cases. The recalls and complaints echoed CarComplaints data trends, cementing our list of the most common problems.