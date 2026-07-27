4 Common Problems With Mazda CX-5

In 2013, Mazda rolled out the CX-5, a five-seater SUV that is smaller than other SUVs in the CX lineup. Although the CX-5 has changed quite a bit since it first rolled off the assembly line, the model was still going strong for the 2026 model year. However, Mazda's 2026 CX-5 received a redesigned interior. A physical extension offered more interior space plus added safety features and technology upgrades — including infotainment fixes.

The infotainment updates may have been a long time coming; SlashGear reviewed the 2016 Mazda CX-5 and found the system lacking. It turns out, though, that the 2016 CX-5 is the absolutely worst-rated CX-5 year. That's according to data from CarComplaints and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA). No matter the year you're looking at, there are a few things to know before buying a Mazda CX-5.

Consider the SUV's relative resale value and reliability ratings, for starters. Beyond those details, some used Mazda CX-5s may not be the best buy, especially if they're plagued by the apparently too-common problems with the model. In reviewing NHTSA and CarComplaints data, we found four significant issues with the CX-5. More details are included in our methodology at the end of the list.