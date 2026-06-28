The 2026 Mazda CX-5 Has A Totally Redesigned Interior - And Some People Can't Stand It
The 2026 Mazda CX-5 can't really be faulted for its blend of practicality and personality — you'll find plenty of safety features in this compact SUV, the handling is good, and the ride is comfortable. However, its new interior has been getting a lot of flack from the car community.
Mazda was one of the automakers that held out on touchscreens the longest, claiming it was a distraction and opting for physical buttons. This gained Mazda more respect with drivers, who have been fighting back against sterile, screen-filled cabins for years. However, while some carmakers have seen the complaints and plan to pivot back to physical buttons, Mazda has caved into the touchscreen trend – and CX-5 Program Manager Koichiro Yamaguchi claims that removing all touch-based interface makes the model even safer.
The lack of buttons has led to complaints with the CX-5's interior, which drivers claim feels overly simplistic, plain, and cheap. One driver noted on Reddit: "From a beautiful, classy, interior to plastic and a screen on the dash." The cheap feel could be due to Mazda's recent cost-cutting strategy, removing some detailing it believes customers "don't value" in order to increase profit margins as tariffs continue — but it doesn't seem Mazda fans are falling for it. "... [I] couldn't believe how ugly and cheap the interior looks compared to the current gen. It makes my CX-50 look like an actual luxury vehicle by comparison," said another disappointed driver.
The new CX-5's interior has some notable improvements, but it may not be enough
While the 2026 Mazda CX-5 interior has been a major controversy with car enthusiasts, there is one big improvement over previous generations: space. Despite the lack of physical buttons, the cabin feels a lot more open. In SlashGear's review of the new CX-5, Michael Teo van Runkle noted that the compact SUV is notably wider and taller. This has given it a more spacious cabin, which provides more knee room and maneuverability for passengers in the second row, as well as more storage spaces. The added headroom is also a bonus.
Mazda also offers various materials and color options, as well as ambient lighting, to maintain a modern, luxury feel. But is the additional space enough to win over skeptical drivers? A lot of long-time Mazda fans, as well as previous owners and current owners have noted that they don't feel they are the target audience for the 2026 model.
The standard 12.9-inch infotainment screen seems to go against everything Mazda once stood for to its loyal drivers. Another disappointed customer said on Reddit: "I've been a Mazda fan for years. Bought three so far. I was waiting for the 2026 model year to shop for a CX-5 ... I won't get a new car this year after seeing this ridiculous screen. I might look for a 2025."