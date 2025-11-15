Mazda CX-5 Resale Value: How Fast Has The SUV Depreciated?

The resale value of a Mazda CX-5 is directly related to how much depreciation the vehicle experiences — the less depreciation, the higher the resale value and vice versa. The Mazda CX-5 came onto the scene in 2012 and enters its third generation with the 2026 model year. A total of 1.6 million CX-5s have been sold in the U.S., out of 4.5 million sold worldwide, making this one of Mazda's top sellers.

According to CarEdge, a two-year-old Mazda CX-5 would depreciate $12,963, retaining 66.57% of its value with a resale value of $25,815. This assumes that it has been driven 13,500 miles per year or a total of 27,000 miles. Using comparable annual mileage, a five-year-old Mazda CX-5 would depreciate $16,217, retaining 58.18% of its value with a resale value of $22,561.

There are two primary forces that affect how much a given vehicle depreciates — one is time and the other is mileage. This could mean that an older car with lower mileage could sell for less than a newer car with higher mileage. But that's not all you should know before buying a Mazda CX-5. Other considerations when buying a used CX-5 include how well the car was maintained. A well-maintained Mazda CX-5 is definitely a better option than one that has received spotty attention to its needs. Anything more than what Mazda recommends is a bonus. The kind of 'life' it has led is also important, with an abundance of highway driving generally being considered better than years of stop-and-go driving around town.