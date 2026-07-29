11 '70s Cars That Would Never Be Made Today

It might be a bit tongue-in-cheek to claim that the 1970s was the last decade when engineers made a car and not a committee of lawyers with a crash sled, but there is some degree of truth to the statement. By and large, it was the era of big engines, bigger cars, and extraordinarily low mileage figures. The designs were unique, the prices weren't sky-high (relative to income, that is), and the 1972 film "The Godfather" was doing wonders at the box office. In the 1970s, the U.S. faced not one but two of the worst gas crises in its history, and along with increasingly stricter environmental laws, it heralded the death of the automobile of the time.

However, before these manufacturers found themselves strangled by legislation and the changing market, we got some gems that live on in history. For instance, there was a pickup truck with rear-facing jump seats in the actual bed of the vehicle. There was a 19-foot long family-hauling sedan that featured a raised glass roof that would never survive modern rollover standards but looked cool as hell. There was also a three-wheeled car that could fit in the bed of a 2026 Ford F-450, and a Volkswagen SUV that looked so bizarre that the company didn't even bother giving it a name. That's to say nothing of the plethora of land-yachts with the turning radii of battleships -– all of these were vehicles with soul, but ones that would never come to market today.