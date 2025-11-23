Is It Time For Cadillac To Bring Back The Eldorado?

Before you can look at the boring business sense, let's hypothesize a bit as to what an Eldorado would look like for a 2025 or 2026 model year. As of now, most newly announced Caddys are electric, so an EV Eldorado (maybe called the EQ or something to keep with the naming convention) would at least follow a coherent logic. Using something like the Celestiq's motors and batteries wouldn't be too monumental of a task, and given a lot of Cadillac model's six-figure price tag, offering an extremely expensive coupe wouldn't raise any hackles among the buyer base.

Given the Celestiq's specs, it's certainly possible to have a 600+ horsepower two-door with 300 miles of range. Is that much power necessary? Probably not, and it might actually betray the Eldorado's original ethos of big power being more of a side-effect than the actual point of the car (after all, the old Eldorados did have giant V8s). A detuned EV drivetrain might be the ticket for a future Eldorado. However, the air ride suspension, magnetic ride control, and active aerodynamics that are present on the Celestiq and other EV Caddys are almost required if you want the most comfortable riding car this side of the Atlantic.

On the gasoline-powered end, the tried and true 6.2-liter V8 that currently sits in the engine bay of a number of different GM products would be a natural choice as the powerplant of a new Eldorado. But given the push towards electric cars and the general lack of true hybrids in GM's repertoire, a pure EV would be more likely in this fictional scenario.