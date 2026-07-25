5 Hyundai Models With The Best Resale Value

To say that Hyundai's rise in the North American auto market is impressive would be an understatement. The Korean automaker doesn't just sell a lot of vehicles in America these days, but also builds many of them domestically, with many of its models now tailored specifically to American buyers.

There are several reasons why buyers are drawn to Hyundai's vehicles, including competitive pricing, a very strong warranty program, and, increasingly, designs, technology, and driving experiences that can rival or beat the industry's best. One thing, however, that Hyundai still lacks when compared to its competitors is a reputation for great resale value. But does that reputation shake out in the real world? In many cases, Hyundai does indeed lag behind its rivals in this department; for example, Toyota models usually beat out comparable Hyundais in resale value, often by significant margins.

This doesn't mean, however, that every Hyundai you buy will depreciate like a rock. Below, we've rounded up five Hyundai models that hold their value well at the industry-standard five-year mark. Interestingly, this group is heavy on niche models, enthusiast vehicles, and entry-level subcompacts — including some Hyundai has discontinued.