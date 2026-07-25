5 Hyundai Models With The Best Resale Value
To say that Hyundai's rise in the North American auto market is impressive would be an understatement. The Korean automaker doesn't just sell a lot of vehicles in America these days, but also builds many of them domestically, with many of its models now tailored specifically to American buyers.
There are several reasons why buyers are drawn to Hyundai's vehicles, including competitive pricing, a very strong warranty program, and, increasingly, designs, technology, and driving experiences that can rival or beat the industry's best. One thing, however, that Hyundai still lacks when compared to its competitors is a reputation for great resale value. But does that reputation shake out in the real world? In many cases, Hyundai does indeed lag behind its rivals in this department; for example, Toyota models usually beat out comparable Hyundais in resale value, often by significant margins.
This doesn't mean, however, that every Hyundai you buy will depreciate like a rock. Below, we've rounded up five Hyundai models that hold their value well at the industry-standard five-year mark. Interestingly, this group is heavy on niche models, enthusiast vehicles, and entry-level subcompacts — including some Hyundai has discontinued.
Hyundai Veloster & Veloster N
In some cases, a car's resale value trends right along with its popularity on the new market, but other times it's almost the opposite. Look at the Hyundai Veloster, for example. The Veloster was a sporty compact hatchback that was on sale for about a decade before Hyundai discontinued it after the 2022 model year.
As a small hatchback with its unusual tri-door configuration, the Veloster was always a niche vehicle, and one that never sold in particularly huge numbers. When looking at resale value, though, the Veloster performs very well, with iSeeCars ranking both the standard Veloster and the high-performance Veloster N in the top two spots among all Hyundai models for five-year resale value. Per iSeeCars, the Veloster retains an average of 70.9% of its original value after five years, with the Veloster N retaining a nearly identical 70.7%.
Asking prices for the Veloster on CarMax range from the mid-$20,000s to about $30,000, depending on mileage and options. These are pretty strong numbers, considering these cars were only priced in the low $30,000s when new. In the case of the Hyundai Veloster, the lack of a new model in showrooms has likely kept both demand and prices high for used examples.
Hyundai Santa Cruz
One of the factors that has stopped Hyundai, as a brand, from doing well in the depreciation conversation is a lack of rugged truck and SUV models. Pickup trucks are always in demand on the secondhand market, and they are what help brands like Toyota perform so well in resale value. Up until the early 2020s, Hyundai didn't offer anything for truck buyers in America, but that changed when the company introduced the Santa Cruz compact pickup truck for the 2022 model year.
The truck was a bit of a mixed bag, as we discovered in our review of the 2026 Santa Cruz, ultimately prompting Hyundai to discontinue the compact Santa Cruz after 2026 to focus on larger pickup models. When it comes to resale value, however, the Santa Cruz does well, being ranked fifth among all Hyundai models by iSeeCars. After five years, iSeeCars expects the Santa Cruz to lose 34.3% of its original value, while CarEdge shows a slightly higher but still respectable 39% drop.
The Santa Cruz pickup ended up being a relatively short-lived experiment for Hyundai, but that doesn't mean it was a failure. As with other vehicles on this list, the fact that Hyundai will no longer offer the Santa Cruz after 2026 is likely to keep demand high for the relatively small number of used examples out there.
Hyundai Accent
Interestingly, it's sometimes the cheapest, most basic cars that retain their value best over the years. The Hyundai Accent is a great example. That said, you'd be forgiven for having forgotten the Accent, as Hyundai discontinued this entry-level, subcompact car after the 2022 model year.
While there probably aren't too many car shoppers out there dreaming about buying a used Hyundai Accent, there's always a demand for basic, cheap transportation on the secondhand market. The humble little Accent comes in third on iSeeCars' ranking of Hyundai models by depreciation, retaining an impressive 67% of its value after five years.
A big reason for this is likely because the Accent was priced cheaply to start, with a base price of around $17,000 back in 2022. In contrast, the cheapest new vehicles on the market right now are all priced well over $20,000. Today, CarMax listings for a 2022 Hyundai Accent in good condition with low mileage still show asking prices in the mid to high $10,000s — which is not too far off what these cars cost when they were new.
Hyundai Venue
When Hyundai discontinued the bargain-priced Accent sedan back in 2022, the Venue subcompact crossover became the new entry-level model in the brand's lineup. Though the Venue's low $20,000s starting MSRP is significantly higher than the entry-level cars of the late 2010s and early 2020s, it's still the cheapest new vehicle on sale today from any automaker, at least as of mid-2026. The Venue also holds the honor of being the smallest SUV currently on sale in the United States.
With a low starting price, the Venue also enjoys relatively low depreciation, ranked by iSeeCars as the fourth-best Hyundai model when it comes to holding its value. After five years, iSeeCars says the Hyundai Venue should depreciate by 34.2% from its original price. CarEdge depreciation numbers tell a similar story, showing the Venue depreciating by 36% after five years.
As with the Hyundai Accent it replaced, the Venue's strong resale numbers show there's sizable demand for inexpensive, late-model cars on the secondhand market. Given the increasingly high prices of new vehicles and the shift away from entry-level, sub-$20,000 models on new dealer lots, we don't see this demand going away anytime soon.
Hyundai Elantra & Elantra N
When it comes to affordable enthusiast cars that can serve as daily drivers, the Hyundai Elantra N is hard to beat. As our reviews of the Elantra N have shown, there aren't many cars out there that rival the Elantra N's blend of track-ready performance hardware, grin-inducing turbocharged power, and the practicality of a four-door sedan — especially when you consider its relatively affordable price.
The Elantra N, which debuted for the 2022 model year, is ranked by iSeeCars as the sixth-best Hyundai model for depreciation, retaining 63% of its value after five years. This puts the N model just ahead of the standard Elantra, which comes in at 62.9% value retained — or 37.1% depreciation after five years. CarEdge does not show a separate depreciation number for the Elantra N, but the whole Elantra comes in at a similar 40% five-year depreciation figure.
Whether it's the Elantra N's well-known enthusiast heroics or the base Elantra's place as one of the cheapest new sedans you can buy, both cars perform their intended mission well. It's not surprising that both versions of the Elantra rank among Hyundai's best performers in terms of resale value.
Methodology
We compiled this list primarily using brand resale value rankings from iSeeCars, as well as individual model depreciation data from CarEdge. For some models that are no longer sold new, we compared current used car listings to their original factory MSRPs. While we have offered figures and percentages here, it's important to note that real-world depreciation can vary greatly depending on vehicle trim and options, mileage, condition, and local market conditions.