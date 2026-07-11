Hyundai Vs. Toyota Depreciation: 10 Popular Models Compared

Over the last decade, Hyundai's expanding footprint in the global car industry has been undeniable, and the company's rapid and ongoing growth in the North American market in particular has been impressive to watch. From large three-row SUVs, to small pickup trucks, to EVs and N-branded enthusiast models, Hyundai has very competitive offerings across a number of segments.

It makes sense, then, that these Hyundai models would be directly compared to Toyota, with the Japanese company being an established titan of the industry, both globally and in the American market. From a car shopper's perspective, each brand has a lot to offer, with Toyota riding on its reputation for reliability, and Hyundai offering up-front value and long warranties to back its products.

Depreciation and resale value are also important for car buyers, and with the growing cost of new vehicles, buying one that retains its value can be more desirable than ever. As a direct result of that reputation for reliability, Toyotas have long been known for having low depreciation – but what about Hyundai? Below, we've rounded up five competing models from each brand and compared the expected and average three- and five-year depreciation figures. While Hyundai's vehicles compete very well against Toyotas in many categories, as we're about to see, when it comes to depreciation and resale value, Toyota is still ahead by a fairly big margin.